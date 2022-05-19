Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 19, 2022DOI

Exploring the social implications of buying and selling cyber security

by Diarmaid Harkin and Adam Molnar
Published onJun 19, 2022
by Harkin, Diarmaid and Molnar, Adam
  • Published on Jun 10, 2022
Description

Governments, businesses, private citizens and even organised crime are increasingly investing in cyber security, with the cyber security industry growing in size and relevance. This paper demonstrates that markets for the buying and selling of cyber security should be subject to many of the same critical inquiries typically targeted at the private security industry. Using a number of illustrative examples of emerging trends in the commodification of cyber security it will be highlighted how these markets create significant social impacts and present similar dilemmas of democracy, justice, sovereignty, and deleterious side-effects for wider society. Key conceptual differences between cyber security commodities and ‘conventional’ security commodities will also be considered before arguing for an inter-disciplinary research agenda into the considerable social implications of the buying and selling of cyber security commodities.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
