Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice Studies
Published on Jun 05, 2024DOI

The risk of negative feedback loops in some weighted measures of crime harm

Analyses of crime based upon aggregate counts of different crime types have restricted value, because they count all crime types equally irrespective of the harm caused. In response to this problem, a series of weighted measures of crime harm have been proposed. In this short ...

by Sam Lewis, Jose Pina-Sánchez, and Daniel Birks
Published onJun 05, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
by Lewis, Sam, Pina-Sánchez, Jose, and Birks, Daniel
  • Published on Jun 27, 2024
  • crimesciencejournal.biomedcentral.com
Version-of-record in Crime Science

Abstract

Analyses of crime based upon aggregate counts of different crime types have restricted value, because they count all crime types equally irrespective of the harm caused. In response to this problem, a series of weighted measures of crime harm have been proposed. In this short contribution, we contend that the use of some crime harm metrics to inform police deployment practices has the potential to reinforce ethnic disparities in the criminal justice system through the creation of unintended negative feedback loops. We focus our analysis on the Cambridge Crime Harm Index and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Crime Severity Score, the preeminent crime harm indexes in England and Wales. We conclude that the ONS Crime Severity Score, which is based on mean sentencing outcomes, does give cause for concern in some contexts. There is currently no evidence that the Cambridge Crime Harm Index, based on sentencing guidelines, presents the same problems.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
