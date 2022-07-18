Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 18, 2022DOI

Dangerous Patterns: Joint Enterprise and the Culture of Criminal Law

by Henrique Carvalho
Published onAug 18, 2022
Dangerous Patterns: Joint Enterprise and the Culture of Criminal Law
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Dangerous Patterns: Joint Enterprise and the Culture of Criminal Law
by Henrique Carvalho
  • Hide Description
  • journals.sagepub.com
Description

This paper develops a methodological framework to understand criminal laws as cultural artefacts—as manifestations of structures, processes and struggles which are part of the broader social (re)production of meanings, values and affects. The first section sets out the groundwork for a cultural examination of criminal law, deploying insights from cultural theory to understand criminal law's function in securing civil order. The paper then maps and critically analyses the cultural structure of the law of joint enterprise, which it argues is conditioned by a danger formation centred on the racialised and hostile construction of the image of the urban gang. The third section investigates the implications of this danger formation to the possibility of legal change through a cultural reading of the UK Supreme Court decision in R v Jogee. The paper concludes by reflecting on the value of a cultural understanding of criminal law.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with