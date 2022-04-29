Skip to main content
Impact of a Community-Controlled Adult Literacy Campaign on Crime and Justice Outcomes in Remote Australian Aboriginal Communities

by Jack Beetson and colleagues
Published onMay 29, 2022
by Jack Beetson, Pat Anderson, Sophia Lin, Frances Williamson, Rose Amazan, Bob Boughton, Stephen Morrell, Richard Taylor, and Melanie Schwartz
  • Published on May 15, 2022
Using qualitative self-reported and observational evidence combined with a quantitative breakdown of linked administrative justice system data, this before-and-after study demonstrates the beneficial impacts of a First Nations community-controlled adult literacy campaign in six rural and remote communities in New South Wales, Australia. The most significant quantitative finding is a 50% reduction in reported serious offences in a sample of 162 campaign participants. Qualitative data from interviews found  an increased use of legal assistance services following the campaign.. These findings are contextualised through the lived experiences and perceptions of First Nations campaign staff and participants, community leaders and government and non-government agency personnel.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
