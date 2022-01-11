Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 11, 2022DOI

“I’ll Choose My Own Way”: Delinquent Girls and Boys in Search of Gender Hegemony

by Armelle Weil
Published onFeb 11, 2022
“I’ll Choose My Own Way”: Delinquent Girls and Boys in Search of Gender Hegemony
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
“I’ll Choose My Own Way”: Delinquent Girls and Boys in Search of Gender Hegemony
“I’ll Choose My Own Way”: Delinquent Girls and Boys in Search of Gender Hegemony
by Weil, Armelle
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Feb 10, 2022
  • link.springer.com
Description

This article analyzes juvenile delinquency through the concept of “gender projects.” It argues that delinquency makes the embodiment of specific masculinities and femininities possible, and thereby contributes to “gender achievement” (or “gender accomplishment”). Drawing on in-depth interviews conducted with Swiss juvenile offenders and using Raewyn Connell’s (1987, 1995) notion of “hegemonic masculinity,” this article examines “gender projects” that boys and girls pursue through a variety of offenses and trajectories in the criminal justice system. By inscribing the youth’s delinquent trajectories in social space and by paying attention to the intersection of power relations they face, this article discusses how delinquency can be a tactic to sustain, produce or overcome gender hegemony.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with