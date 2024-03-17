Skip to main content
University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice StudiesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 17, 2024
DOI

Going mainstream: Cryptocurrency narratives in newspapers

This paper quantifies mainstream media coverage of Bitcoin to understand how a once niche interest entered public culture. From 2011 to 2022, five key narratives are identified as criminality, culture, politics, price and technology. Price, politics, and culture have become ...

by Clive B. Walker
Published onApr 17, 2024
Going mainstream: Cryptocurrency narratives in newspapers
Going mainstream: Cryptocurrency narratives in newspapers
  • linkinghub.elsevier.com
Version-of-record in International Review of Financial Analysis

Abstract

This paper quantifies mainstream media coverage of Bitcoin to understand how a once niche interest entered public culture. From 2011 to 2022, five key narratives are identified as criminality, culture, politics, price and technology. Price, politics, and culture have become more prominent in coverage while the technology narrative has waned. Coverage that is more political or cultural is associated with subsequently lower returns whereas the criminality narrative is associated with higher returns. Together this suggests that as narratives have become more mainstream, they have created additional demand, despite the negative association with criminal activity.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
