Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordTemple University, Department of Criminal Justice
Published on Apr 04, 2023DOI

Final Report of the Cross-Site Evaluation of the Juvenile Drug Treatment Court (JDTC)Guidelines and Data ElementsSpecifications

OJJDP/NIJ funded a multi-year, multisite evaluation to: 1. Determine the extent to which it was feasible to implement the 2016 JDTC Guidelines and the kinds of adaptation courts make to use them. 2. Examine the impact on youth of juvenile drug treatment courts (JDTC) relative ...

by Michael L. Dennis and colleagues
Published onApr 04, 2023
Final Report of the Cross-Site Evaluation of the Juvenile Drug Treatment Court (JDTC)Guidelines and Data ElementsSpecifications
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Final Report of the Cross-Site Evaluation of the Juvenile Drug Treatment Court (JDTC)Guidelines and Data ElementsSpecifications
by Michael L. Dennis and colleagues
  • Hide Description
  • www.ojp.gov
Description

This study is the first cross-site evaluation of the 2016 JDTC Guidelines. The goals of the evaluation were to: a) Determine the extent to which it is feasible to implement the 2016 JDTC Guidelines and the kinds of adaptation courts make to use them; b) Examine the impact on youth of the JDTC relative to TJC; c) Identify evidence for some components of the Guidelines being more or less important or not important; and d) Recommend changes to the Guidelines based on a-c. The specific research questions are: Q1. Do youth with substance use disorders (SUD) experience more positive outcomes if assigned to a JDTC rather than to a TJC? Q2. Are different interpretations of the Guidelines by the courts associated with better outcomes? Q3. Are there certain Guidelines that, if present, are associated with better outcomes? Q4. Are there Guidelines that, if absent, do not seem to be associated with worse outcomes (i.e., they are not necessary)? Q5. Do some of the seven broad objectives have a stronger association with outcomes than others? Q6. Is there counterfactual evidence that instances of NOT following the Guidelines produces worse outcomes?

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with