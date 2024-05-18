Skip to main content
Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & LawPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 18, 2024DOI

Short-term mindsets show co-development with adolescent delinquency, but not with adolescent cannabis use

Guided by General Theory of Crime and Psychosocial Maturity Hypothesis, we investigated co-development between short-term mindsets (impulsivity and future orientation) and risk behaviors (cannabis use and delinquency). Parallel process latent growth modeling on three-wave ...

by Ivy N. Defoe, Jean-Louis van Gelder, Denis Ribeaud, and Manuel Eisner
Published onJun 18, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Version-of-record in Journal of Research on Adolescence

Abstract

Guided by General Theory of Crime and Psychosocial Maturity Hypothesis, we investigated co-development between short-term mindsets (impulsivity and future orientation) and risk behaviors (cannabis use and delinquency). Parallel process latent growth modeling on three-wave data from ethnically diverse Swiss adolescents (N = 1365; Mage 13.67 years, 48.6% female), showed baseline-level associations between short-term mindsets and risk behaviors, and between the two risk behaviors. Additionally, correlated change (co-development) existed between short-term mindsets—particularly impulsivity—and delinquency, but not between short-term mindsets and cannabis use. These results support the above-mentioned theories and emphasize the importance of investigating the correlates of change in delinquency and cannabis use separately, as divergent findings might emerge. These divergent findings could partially stem from Switzerland's liberal views on cannabis use.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
