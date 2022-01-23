Unraveling mass incarceration: Criminology's role in the policy process
In this address I argue that large reductions in unproductive and unjust uses of imprisonment requires curtailment of the over use of life imprisonment. I go on to discuss how criminologists should engage the policy process to achieve material reductions in prison populations by the accumulation of many incremental reductions in the overuse of incarceration.