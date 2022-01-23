Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 23, 2022DOI

Unraveling mass incarceration: Criminology's role in the policy process*

In this address I argue that large reductions in unproductive and unjust uses of imprisonment requires curtailment of the over use of life imprisonment. I go on to discuss how criminologists should engage the policy process to achieve material reductions in prison populations ...

by Daniel S. Nagin
Published onJan 23, 2022
Unraveling mass incarceration: Criminology's role in the policy process*
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Unraveling mass incarceration: Criminology's role in the policy process
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in CRIMINOLOGY

Abstract

In this address I argue that large reductions in unproductive and unjust uses of imprisonment requires curtailment of the over use of life imprisonment. I go on to discuss how criminologists should engage the policy process to achieve material reductions in prison populations by the accumulation of many incremental reductions in the overuse of incarceration.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with