Safe consumption sites and crime: A staggered synthetic control evaluation of Toronto’s expanding safe consumption site network

Abstract

This study analyzes the potential criminogenic effect of safe consumption sites (SCSs) in one of the most longstanding and expansive operational networks across Toronto, Canada. The analyses are positioned to test for changes in crime levels and both immediate and spatial effects for total, property, and violent crime events resulting from SCS implementation. Staggered synthetic control methods were operationalized to measure changes in crime levels pre- and post-SCS implementation. The method is flexible to variation in treatment locations and timing, allows for aggregate and phase-specific effects to be calculated, and is a robust quasi-experimental method for measuring change at micro-level units of analysis. Following the analysis measuring changes in crime levels, the spatial distribution of crime events was also assessed pre- and post-implementation to determine if the spatial patterning of crime events changed following SCS openings. The analyses indicated that crime did not significantly change following SCS implementation in the aggregate across the entire network. However, some phase-specific effects for individual SCSs demonstrated some notable changes in crime levels and directional heterogeneity, and the spatial distributions showed some meaningful changes in the spatial patterning of violent (further) and property (closer) crime events around SCSs after implementation. The study adds important nuance to the discussion around harm reduction approaches like safe consumption sites and their relationship to crime. We found that crime levels were generally unchanged following safe consumption site implementation, but that crime may be situationally impacted based on the crime type, location, and operational capacities of each unique SCS opened.

Introduction

Drug use has always been a key pillar of public discourse and policy. Following the introduction and proliferation of OxyContin and other legal opioids in the United States and Canada in the 1990s, addiction and drug misuse became increasingly widespread causing concern among individuals, communities, and government agencies to surmount into a moral panic (Webster et al., 2020). The resultant opioid epidemic took hold quickly, with estimates suggesting that between 2002 and 2013 heroin-related deaths in the US tripled, and between 2010 and 2017, heroin-related deaths increased again five-fold (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2024). As heroin use skyrocketed, the introduction of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, simultaneously occurred. Since then, annual fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths have continued to rise in both the U.S. and Canada to drastic levels. In Canada, 42,494 people died of opioid toxicity between January 2016 and September 2023, and in 2023 alone, 82% of opioid toxicity deaths involved fentanyl (Public Health Agency of Canada, 2024).

There is a long history of both societal and governmental responses to drug use and, more recently, to the opioid epidemic. Throughout the last 75 years, the War on Drugs in the U.S, and to a lesser extent Canada, have used enforcement mechanisms like policing, prisons, and punishment as a major tactic in responding to an increase in drug use and misuse (Nadelmann, 2004). Recent years, though, have seen new calls to increase publicly funded treatment programs, and provide additional harm reduction strategies, regardless of whether a client is seeking long-term treatment, especially in the response to opioids (Hawk et al., 2015; Milaney et al., 2022; Newcombe, 1987). Naloxone access and training, syringe service programs (also known as clean needle exchanges), and safe consumption sites (also known as safe injection sites, overdose prevention centers, and drug consumption rooms) have been implemented to reduce overdose fatalities and curb increases in blood-transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C. Proponents advocate that such approaches have less criminal justice system impacts and result in improved responses to the opioid epidemic. However, criticisms and concerns have also arisen around the efficacy of such responses and their potential consequences, particularly for safe consumption sites, which require a physical location to operate.

Safe Consumption Sites (SCSs) are professionally supervised healthcare facilities where drugs can be administered in safer and more hygienic conditions. SCSs have been utilized globally, with active sites across North America, Europe, and Australia. Much of the initial research on SCS effectiveness has come from Vancouver, Canada and Sydney, Australia and has generally found that SCSs are beneficial towards opioid related outcomes (Caulkins et al., 2019). However, the potential for unintended negative consequences, like increases in crime and disorder in the surrounding area, has fueled a growing oppositional discourse. Local citizens, police, and policymakers have all vocalized public safety concerns and “not in my backyard (NIMBY)” sentiments against hosting SCSs in residential areas (Giglio et al., 2023; Rosen e et al., 2024). Some residents have also been concerned about the impact of SCSs on the value of residential property. Despite this concern, Schaefer and Panagiotoglou (2024) found that, in Montreal, Canada, after a short-term temporary price shock, properties within 200 meters of an SCS retained their value and saw a higher month-to-month value increase after implementation. The current study aims to add to emerging research on the potential criminogenic effects of SCSs locally (see Chalfin et al., 2023; Hall & Ratcliffe, 2024) in several ways.

This study examines potential changes in crime levels following the multi-phase deployment of ten SCS locations in Toronto starting in October 2018. Through a staggered synthetic control evaluation of Torontos’ SCSs, the current study provides empirical insight into an expanded SCS network, uses a rigorous methodological framework for evaluating a variety of crime types, and assesses both crime trends and crime dispersion at highly localized units of analysis around SCS locations. The study importantly extends prior research by evaluating (a) a multi-phase network of SCS openings as opposed to a qualitative report of a singular facility or a quantitative evaluation of a select few sites, by (b) operationalizing an administratively informed micro-level unit of analysis around SCSs to consider potential criminogenic impacts following implementation, and by (c) measuring the potential for changes in the spatial distribution or dispersion of crime alongside changes in crime levels. The results are well positioned to contribute to our knowledge of SCS impacts on crime locally, and the potential for differential criminogenic outcomes across a range of individually tested crime types.

Literature Review

Safe Consumption Sites Background and Public Opinion

The first SCS, colloquially referred to as Drug Consumption Rooms (DCRs) in Europe, was established in 1986 in Switzerland. By 2009, there were over 90 operational DCRs in 61 cities globally. Outside of Europe, SCSs have also been established in Canada and Australia, with much of the key research on public health, community sentiments, and crime and disorder originating from Vancouver and Sydney. SCSs are intended to provide a range of resources including harm reduction supplies, testing strips, withdrawal management services, immediate overdose response, clinical care, STI testing and treatment, and connections to substance use treatment all from a permanent physical location (Hathaway & Tousaw, 2008). One SCS in Vancouver has reportedly recorded over 3.6 million official visits in 20 years (Burki, 2023).

Despite proliferation in more than a dozen countries, the United States only recently opened their first locally-sanctioned SCS in New York City in 2021. While there have been undercover and illegal sites previously reported, the federal “crack house statute” in the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act (amended from the Controlled Substances Act) introduced legal obstacles for non-profits and harm reduction specialists to legally operate. Such statutes have slowed the implementation of SCSs, particularly in North America. Beyond legal and administrative challenges, public sentiment has also proved to be an obstacle for SCSs. Sentiment studies on SCSs have identified many perceptual challenges including the names and phrasing attached to harm reduction related programming (Socia et a., 2021). For example, survey respondents have shown more support for “overdose prevention centers” compared to “safe consumption sites,” and studies have also highlighted concerns around SCSs being a public nuisance (Kolla et al., 2017). Other studies have shown stigmas around drug users (Himebaugh, 2023; McGinty et al., 2018), and potential fears surrounding healthcare or economic costs (Berrigan & Zucchelli, 2022). Many critics also point to fears that SCSs may attract criminality (Barry et al., 2019; Cote-Lussier & Rodrigues, 2024), which we address further in this study.

Opioids and Crime

Prior research has demonstrated a relationship between opioid use and crime (Chen et al., 2022), particularly for economic crimes (Felson & Staff, 2017). On a macro-level, research has also found that the onset of the opioid crisis contributed to increased crime levels societally (Maclean et al., 2022). More attenuated research on the link between opioid use and crime, though, indicated that opioid users may record higher offending rates for crimes like theft before and after their introduction to opioids, and research has yet to pinpoint a consistently direct association between opioids and crime, such as forward causation (drug use leads to crime) or reverse causation (involvement in crime leads to drug use) (Pierce et al., 2017).

The presumed association between opioids and crime may transitively impact the criminogenic propensity of SCSs. Moreover, SCSs, by their nature, may attract drug users and enable drug consumption into a concentrated area – a phenomenon termed the “honeypot” effect (Gordon, 2018). This phenomenon, however, fails to consider that many SCSs have been established in known drug markets, which may already have higher levels of overall crime. To date, most studies on SCSs show that criminality decreased, or no significant changes were observed in crime levels, following SCS implementation (Huey, 2019). There is some emergent evidence against the hypothesized “honeypot” effect (Davidson et al., 2021), but some of the early research on SCSs and crime has methodological deficits regarding the approach to generating counterfactuals for SCSs, the units of analysis operationalized, the length of the post-period, and the longitudinal evaluation of multi-phase SCS deployments over time.

Safe Consumption Sites and Crime

As the research base on SCS grows, scholars have started conducting systematic reviews on the relationship between crime and SCSs, finding that SCSs generally do not impact crime (Kennedy et al., 2017). Studies in Sydney, Australia found that there were no changes in police-recorded thefts, robbery, drug possession, or drug dealing, while research in Vancouver, Canada reported no significant increases in drug trafficking, assault and robbery (Donnelly & Mahoney, 2012; Fitzgerald, et al., 2010; Freeman, et al., 2005; Salmon, et al., 2007; Wood et al., 2006; Wood et al., 2005). Though, the Sydney findings may have been an artifact of an agreement reached between the SCS and the Sydney Police to not engage or arrest individuals at the train station unless there was reasonable suspicion of violence, (Dertadian & Tomsen, 2022), and the early Vancouver area studies suggesting no relationship between SCSs and crime were produced without matched counterfactuals for comparison.

Similar findings indicating that SCSs may not have an impact on crime have also been recorded in the US following a recent evaluation of an unsanctioned SCS that began operating in September, 2014. They conducted a five-year study to explore if the unsanctioned SCS affected local crime rates (Davidson et al., 2021). The results showed crime declines in the SCS area at the neighborhood-level. Though, many of the analyses undertaken reflected spatial extents that are likely much larger than the SCSs attributable spatial effects on crime (Groff et al., 2010). Neighborhood level analyses may not be best positioned to disentangle criminogenic effects resulting from the introduction of a SCS (Steenbeek & Weisburd, 2016).

Two recent evaluations of SCSs in New York City (NYC) extended the empirical rigor of studies on the relationship between SCSs and crime through the inclusion of empirical control groups, micro-level units of analysis, and longitudinal pre-post designs. In November 2021, OnPoint opened two SCS locations in NYC as part of the first fully sanctioned implementation in the United States. Initially operating as a needle exchange program, SCS services were added to the Washington Heights and Harlem neighborhood locations, while the other 14 OnPoint locations remained as needle exchange only sites. Research has since been able to compare crime data between the two SCSs and the other sites run by OnPoint in NYC. Chalfin and colleagues (2023) utilized a difference-in-difference approach and determined that there were no significant changes in violent or property crime levels following the opening of the SCSs (Chalfin et al., 2023). Additionally, they found no changes in 911 calls, 311 calls related to drug activities, and a significant decline in low-level drug enforcement (Chalfin et al., 2023). These effects were observed for both the immediate area around the SCSs and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Another recent study also examined the criminogenic effect of SCSs in NYC using synthetic controls (Hall & Ratcliffe, 2024). Consistent findings were observed for violent crime relative to Chalfin and colleagues’ study (2023), with no observed changes in violent crime levels following SCS implementation. However, Hall and Ratcliffe (2024) did find a significant property crime increase following SCS implementation that they indicated was likely attributable to one of the SCSs. They concluded that one SCS, with its location in a major retail area next to a department store, may have driven the observed property crime increase. The contradicting conclusions across the two NYC studies may be artifacts of their research designs, which included differing micro-level units and operational definitions of property crime, but the results highlight a need for more robust evidence on the potential criminogenic effects of SCSs locally.

Tangential to crime, research has also indicated that SCSs led to reductions in public injections and publicly discarded syringes and injection related litter (Wood et al., 2004), and Stevens, et al. (2024) also noted a positive association between people who use drugs at SCSs reporting increased feelings of safety, trust, and social inclusion. However, much of the research base on SCSs has focused primarily on opioid outcomes (Jozaghi & Andresen, 2013; Pinkerton, 2011) and cost effectiveness (Jozaghi et al., 2013), only exploring outcomes like public safety and crime secondarily. The select few crime focused studies have often utilized survey methods to account for crime levels or were absent an empirically derived control group for comparison.

The current study aims to extend the evidence base on SCSs and crime in several ways.

Current Study

This study examines the impact of an existing network of ten SCSs on crime in Toronto, Canada. A staggered synthetic control approach (Callaway & Sant’Anna, 2021) was used to measure potential changes in crime levels from 2014-2023 following the multi-phase deployment of SCSs across Toronto. Micro-level local effects were examined around SCS locations to examine potential changes in crime levels and the distance of distances (DoD) approach (Cubitt & Connealy, 2024) was used to identify potential changes in the spatial distribution of crime events around SCSs. The study aims to test the criminogenic effects of an expanding SCS network, determine the potential change in crime levels following SCS openings, and consider potential changes in the spatial patterning of crime around SCSs (i.e., are crime events more proximate or distal to SCSs post implementation?). The results are positioned to meaningfully contribute to the debate surrounding SCSs and their relationship to crime.

Four research questions are addressed in the present study. The first research question takes a dynamic approach and tests the aggregate criminogenic effect of all SCSs in Toronto based on their staggered implementation across a range of crime types. The second research question considers the potential for treatment heterogeneity and focuses on the criminogenic effect of each SCS separately. Beyond exclusively testing for changes in crime levels, the third research question considers potential changes in the spatial distribution of crime by examining if offending patterns become more proximate or more distal from SCSs in the aggregate. As an extension of the third question, the fourth research question aims to determine if individual SCSs experienced significant changes in the spatial patterning of crime in the post-period by classifying offenses as becoming more proximate or more distal relative to each SCS individually. Each of the four research questions tested are specified below:

Do SCSs in target Land Dissemination Areas (LDAs) significantly impact crime outcomes compared to controls across all SCSs in the aggregate (SCS 1-10 sequentially)? Do SCSs in target LDAs significantly impact crime outcomes compared to controls in individual SCS phases (SCSs 1-10 separately)? Do SCSs significantly change the spatial distribution of crime in the aggregate (SCSs 1-10 collectively)? Do SCSs significantly change the spatial distribution of crime independently (SCSs 1-10 individually)?

Methodology

Study Area

Toronto is the capital of the province of Ontario and the most populated city in Canada. With a consistently increasing growth rate, recent estimates suggest that there are almost three million people in Toronto proper and over six million people in the greater Toronto metropolitan area, making the city the 4th largest in all North America. The city boundaries comprise approximately 243.3 square miles and host many unique micro-communities. Compositionally, Toronto is just over 50% White and is home to many ethnic populations and neighborhood areas with almost half of the city’s population reporting being foreign-born (Statistics Canada, 2023). The city has been a mainstay of support for the Liberal Party of Canada and has often pioneered progressive policies like SCS adoption within city limits, particularly in the downtown district of Toronto which has been a focal area for the implementation of SCSs.

Unit of Analysis and Data Sources

The unit of analysis in the present study is individual land dissemination areas (LDA), and of particular interest are LDAs with a Safe Consumption Site. LDAs are small geographic units at which Canadian census data, including demographic variables, are made publicly available. LDAs are an appropriate unit of analysis for the present study due to their micro-level spatial extent that allows for potential SCS correlated crime effects to be tested within reasonable boundaries. Each LDA is the aggregation of one or more adjacent block faces (street segments) and generally includes approximately 400-700 people on average and about 18 total street segments. There are 3,801 unique LDAs in Toronto and the average perimeter area is 1,861 meters (min = 15.48m, max = 41,301m). Nine unique LDAs house at least one SCS (there is one LDA with two). Thus, the treated areas represent a particularly small proportion of the city relative to non-treated areas (0.24% of LDAs). Figure 1 below includes a map of all Toronto LDAs as polygons and the ten individual SCSs as points within the nine target LDAs. The first SCS opened in October 2018 and the tenth and final SCS opened in May of 2021.

Figure 1. SCS Facility Map and Implementation Dates

The study data came from several different open-source platforms. The Toronto open data portal has longitudinal crime data from 2014-2023 with latitude and longitude coordinates that are amenable for plotting in a geographic information system. Seven different major crimes were also filterable by individual type to facilitate separate crime analysis (homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, shootings and firearm discharge, theft , theft from vehicle, motor vehicle theft, and breaking and entering). The open data portal also contained a range of other pertinent city-level variables including information on street networks, road types, and land usage, as well as a list of local public services and programming available. In addition to the open data portal, the LDAs used as the unit of analysis were gleaned from the Canadian Census Bureau page Statistics Canada. The 2021 files were used cross-sectionally to reflect the geographic and administrative boundaries that were consistent with the study period spanning from 2014-2023. The LDAs are downloadable at the country or province level and were clipped using ArcGIS Pro to the city boundaries of Toronto. The SCS locations and openings were derived and corroborated from a series of internet searches and local Toronto web pages describing various city programs. Ten individual locations were identified as opening during the study period, with the first site opening in 2018 and the tenth in 2021. The SCS name, address, services provided, and timeframes for opening (and closing as applicable) were recorded for each site.

Treatment and Outcome Variables

The intervening variable used to partition the LDA units of analysis into separate groups was contingent on the presence of an SCS. Nine LDAs were identified as having opened an SCS at some point during the study period, with the remaining 3,791 LDAs comprising a donor pool of never treated control units. Most SCSs opened at different times and in different LDAs, therefore, the analytical approach required the use of a special research design to account for staggered treatment adoption across space and time (Baker et al., 2022). The opening of an SCS in an LDA was activated to treatment status in the month following its opening to reflect full monthly temporal blocks of treatment for each of the subsequent analyses. Targeted areas may not have been explicitly selected based on their previous crime levels, but many of the SCS LDAs were in low-income areas close to the city center and tended to record slightly more elevated crime levels even prior to SCS implementation. Thus, the synthetic control approach invoked is advantageous in generating comparable matches to the target areas through weighting.

The outcomes considered in the present study included several unique crime types summated by month and year. Individual crime events were spatially plotted using their listed coordinates, aggregated to the LDA they were encompassed within, and summed to the monthly level based on their occurrence during the study period from 2014-2023. The property crimes analyzed included breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft, theft, and theft from vehicle, and the violent crimes identified were aggravated assault, robbery, shootings and firearm discharge, and homicide. Crime counts for each of the crime types tested are included in a separate row for Toronto and targeted SCS LDAs in the table below. The counts indicate that LDAs with an SCS were not disproportionately high in crime levels relative to the city total, with a maximum of just over 3% of assaults occurring in targeted LDAs in a given year on record (other crime types varied between 0.5 – 3%). Thus, to corroborate observed trends and results, violent and property crime types were also aggregated and tested in standalone models.

Table 1. Crime Events in Toronto and Land Dissemination Areas with an SCS by Type and Year

Outcomes 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Assault City 16,825 18,079 18,919 19,300 19,927 21,095 18,321 19,378 21,406 24,545 SCS 509 596 628 712 797 893 765 801 749 959 Robbery City 3,786 3,533 3,777 4,105 3,754 3,721 2,858 2,292 2,915 3,150 SCS 125 139 178 144 189 154 138 117 103 122 Shootings and Discharge City 177 288 407 392 427 492 462 409 380 345 SCS 3 6 9 9 8 6 7 7 8 11 Homicide City 58 59 75 65 98 79 71 85 71 73 SCS 2 1 1 4 5 4 2 0 0 8 Violent Crime City 20,846 21,959 23,178 23,862 24,206 25,387 21,712 22,164 24,772 28,113 SCS 639 742 816 869 999 1,057 912 925 860 1,100 Motor Vehicle Theft City 3,628 3,285 3,348 3,617 4,804 5,362 5,787 6,642 9,835 12,262 SCS 41 27 33 36 61 60 47 61 56 52 Breaking and Entering City 7,216 6,940 6,436 6,927 7,612 8,548 6,985 5,742 6,102 7,643 SCS 127 129 141 150 166 266 203 169 152 174 Theft City 1,006 1,047 1,052 1,191 1,260 1,398 1,228 1,079 1,481 1,748 SCS 28 18 25 20 46 52 36 24 33 44 Theft from Vehicle City 9,728 8,737 7,793 8,397 9,150 9,928 10,296 8,195 9,423 8,752 SCS 239 204 188 234 206 277 209 134 105 140 Property Crime City 21,578 20,009 18,629 20,132 22,826 25,236 24,296 21,658 26,841 30,405 SCS 435 378 387 440 479 655 495 388 346 410

Note: City counts reflect all crimes recorded in Toronto for a given year, while the SCS counts include only crime events attributable targeted LDAs. All targeted LDAs were included in the yearly crime count for the SCS row even in years when treatment was not yet active to demonstrate the patterning of crime in the city and in future LDAs with an SCS over time.

Staggered Synthetic Controls

This study draws on the rich history of synthetic control matching methods in quasi-experimental research designs of crime and place applications (Saunders et al., 2015). Synthetic control methods use weighted sampling to generate equivalent matches to targeted units using pre-period outcome variable trends and select covariates (Abadie & Gardeazabal, 2003; Abadie et al., 2010; 2011), even in instances where the targeted treatment units may not have an amenable counterfactual in the data (Abadie et al., 2015). Synthetic control methods allow for the inclusion of a range of covariates to match on, allow for matches to be conditioned on “never treated” or “not yet treated” control pools, and allow for rigorous balance testing following matching applications (Abadie, 2021; Ferman, 2021).

Recently, synthetic control methods have been extended to instances in which the treatment is not uniformly adopted across all target units (Porreca, 2022). In such cases, traditional difference-in-difference models do not account for variations in treatment timing, exposure, or effects (Goodman-Bacon, 2021). Callaway and Sant’Anna’s (2021) staggered synthetic control method is designed for use cases where target units have varying time frames of treatment adoption. The technique has been recently used in several criminal justice evaluations to examine potential treatment heterogeneity over time, including CCTV deployments in Detroit (Circo et al., 2023) and gunshot detection technology in Chicago (Connealy et al., 2024). The benefit of the method is its ability to dynamically account for different target units, with unique temporal and spatial delineations, based on their size and length of exposure. Model results can produce aggregate and phase-specific effects of an intervention relative to controls. The formula below reflects the calculation of the staggered difference-in-difference treatment effect:

ATT(g, t) = E[Y t (1) – Y t (0)|G 8 = 1]

The average treatment effect on the treated (ATT) is ascertained using the group time combination (g, t), which is the difference between target and control units across every specified instance of time. Using the dynamic modeling approach, each specified instance of time (when a new SCS is introduced) is weighted based on length of exposure to the treatment. There were ten unique introductions of an SCS in Toronto between October 2018 and May 2021. The R package did was used to analyze crime changes following SCS implementation. The models can calculate aggregate effects across all SCSs and facility-specific phase effects for each SCS separately. Pre-treatment outcome variable trends and several auxiliary covariates were used to match and balance the target and synthetically weighted control unit prior to calculating the ATT (Graham et al., 2011; 2012). Each crime type was analyzed in a separate model to determine if SCSs have differential impacts by crime type. The following covariates were incorporated in the matching. Parallel trends visualizations and post-hoc assessments were undertaken to corroborate the observed matching efficacy and balance ascertained between the treatment and control units.

Pre-period Outcomes: the summated count of all pre-period monthly crime events by crime type from 1/1/2014 to the first SCS opening in October of 2018. Consumer Establishments: the summated count of consumer-facing establishments inside the LDA boundary including restaurants, businesses, and stores, etc. Aid-Programs: the summated count presence of governmental aid programs with a physical location for services inside the LDA boundary. Living Assistance Programs: the summated count presence of available living assistance programs offered inside the LDA boundary. Land Area Designation: the average size of the LDA as a spatial administrative boundary. Road Type: the total count of roads in the parcel listed “arterial” (compared to “local”).

Distance of Distances

The synthetic control approach is useful in determining changes in crime levels following SCS implementation across Toronto. Though, it is also important to evaluate potential changes in the spatial distribution of crime following an intervening event that may have an observable locational effect. The Distance of Distances (DoD) technique can be appropriately utilized to measure the spatial pattern and resultant offense clusters surrounding SCSs (Cubitt & Connealy, 2024). As an extension of the k-medoids algorithm (Langton, Dixon, & Farrell, 2021), DoD can be leveraged to indicate if offending patterns clustered more proximally or more distally around a location of interest across a specified pre- and post-period. The DoD framework also naturally determines the size and bandwidth of catchment areas, enabling displacement to be considered in the measurement of spatial patterns. The distance of offenses, the resultant clusters, and the potential for displacement all can be meaningfully analyzed using the DoD approach.

The DoD method is well suited to measure potential changes in the spatial pattern of crime events following SCS implementation. The method measures if the overall distribution of crime events changed (either becoming more proximal (closer) or distal (further) from SCSs), if new clusters formed, and/or if displacement occurred. The DoD analyses can be executed in the aggregate across all SCSs collectively and on an individualized level for each SCS for all crime types tested. These insights are uniquely positioned to add nuance to the discussion of potential criminogenic effects of SCSs. Rather than exclusively measuring changes in crime levels, the DoD analyses will also be able to indicate if crime events are occurring nearer to, and thereby are potentially more attributable to, SCS locations.

Analytical Approach

Research Question Overview

Research question one involves calculating the average treatment effect on the treated for all SCSs in Toronto in the aggregate. The staggered synthetic control model produces a dynamically conditioned ATT value that accounts for heterogeneous treatment adoption over time. Research question two considers the facility-specific effects of each SCS implementation and calculates individual treatment effects for each new SCS. The third research question considers the spatial distribution of offending by invoking the DoD method to measure potential changes in offense patterns and clusters after SCS implementation across all SCSs in the aggregate. Lastly, the fourth research question measures changes in the spatial distribution of offenses by assigning a distance score to each SCS to identify changes in offense patterning around SCSs individually. In answering each of the latter two research questions, offenses were aggregated for a six-month period prior to and post commencement of operation of each SCS, for a zone of 350m2 around each site. Taken together, the results are positioned to provide robust insights into the potential criminogenic effects of SCSs.

Results

Synthetic Controls – Aggregate Dynamic Effect

The aggregate dynamic criminogenic effects of opening all SCSs in Toronto is reflected in Table 2 below. The count column indicates the expected difference in crime levels between all targeted LDAs with an SCS in the aggregate compared to controls in the post-period. The percent column depicts the percent difference in crime levels for all targeted LDAs with an SCS versus to controls in the post-period. The results indicate that crime is not significantly impacted, in either direction, by the introduction of SCSs at the LDA level. LDAs with an SCS did not experience significant changes in crime levels for any of the individual violent crimes tested or in the violent crime variable as an aggregate construct. Similarly, no property crimes were significantly impacted following the opening of SCSs, and the aggregate property crime construct was also not significant. In most cases, the observed change in crime counts between the treated units relative to the projected controls reflected especially minute differences for each crime type tested across the specified post-period. However, the low crime counts observed, regardless of the differences between unit types, may be a byproduct of this study operationalizing more micro-level target areas. The target LDAs with an SCS represent only 0.24% of all LDAs and approximately 2.95% of the total land area in Toronto. Referring to Table 1, several crime types – particularly shootings and firearm discharge and homicide – had especially low monthly counts in targeted LDAs with an SCS.

Table 2. SCS Dissemination Areas Dynamic Average Treatment Effects (Phases 1-8)

Outcomes ATT SE Count % Difference Lower CI Upper CI Assault 1.1215 1.0173 11.22 3.37% -0.8724 3.1155 Robbery 0.1915 0.1364 1.92 3.78% -0.0758 0.4587 Non-Fatal Shootings -0.1029 0.1454 -1.03 -1.56% -0.3879 0.1820 Homicide -0.1673 0.1965 -1.67 -3.74% -0.5523 0.2178 Violent Crime 1.0428 1.2681 10.43 3.40% -1.4425 3.5281 Motor Vehicle Theft 0.2044 0.2099 2.04 0.78% -0.2070 0.6158 Breaking and Entering -0.0307 0.5637 -0.31 -1.92% -1.1355 1.0741 Theft -0.3818 0.2957 -3.82 -2.37% -0.9613 0.1978 Theft from Vehicle -0.5211 0.6566 -5.21 -1.95% -1.8081 0.7658 Property Crime -0.7292 1.4808 -7.29 -1.66% -3.6314 2.1731

Note: the count column indicates the observed change in event counts across all target dissemination areas (10 target units opening across 8 unique temporal) during the post-period. The percent column calculates the percent change in event counts for all target dissemination areas in the post-period.

Synthetic Controls – Phase-Specific Effects

Research question two considers the phase-specific effects of each SCS opening on crime separately. The results indicate a substantial amount of heterogeneous noise surrounding the effects of each unique SCS and crime type tested. In many cases, bi-directional effects were observed across SCSs, which may have nullified some of the observed results measured in the aggregate in research question one. Similarly, the timing of significant criminogenic effects for some of the tested crime types, either occurring at the onset in the early SCS phases or occurring in a lagged capacity in the later SCS implementation phases, was also inconsistent by direction. The three columns at the end of Table 3 reflect the number of phases with significant increases (SI), significant decreases (SD), or non-significant effects for each crime type (NS). Each crime type had at least one phase with an observable significant increase, significant decrease, and non-significant effect, suggesting a high-level of SCS heterogeneity. The phase-specific models may also have been impacted by lower crime counts at the monthly level and the use of a micro-level unit of analysis via individual LDAs with an SCS facility. As stated previously, several of the individual crime types had especially low monthly counts within target areas. Table 3 below includes the results of the phase-specific models tested in research question two. The expected ATT values for each phase are depicted in the column for each crime type.

Table 3. SCS Dissemination Areas Dynamic Average Treatment Effects (Phases 1-8)

Outcomes P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 SI SD NS Assault 4.204* -3.476* 1.476* 1.039* 0.550 1.335* -1.122 0.318 2.869* 5 1 3 Robbery 0.600* 0.242 0.345* 0.282 -0.090 0.047 -0.086 -0.300 0.371 2 0 7 Non-Fatal Shootings -0.719* -0.041 0.102* 0.011 0.092 0.021 0.103* 0.042 -0.008 2 1 6 Homicide -0.955* -0.015 0.051* -0.001 0.057 -0.006 0.079 0.042 -0.005 1 1 7 Violent Crime 3.129* -3.290* 1.973* 1.331* 0.610* 1.397* -1.026* 0.102 3.227* 6 2 1 Motor Vehicle Theft 0.991* 0.513* -0.480* -0.764* 0.019 0.090* 0.367* 0.311* 0.149* 6 2 1 Breaking and Entering 0.822* 0.648* -2.458* 0.062 0.373 -0.683* 1.457* 0.476 0.395* 4 2 3 Theft -1.340* 0.686* -0.764* -0.774* 0.035 0.110* -0.892* 0.189 0.057 2 4 3 Theft from Vehicle 1.421* 0.234 -3.317* -1.461* 0.379 0.150 -1.990* 0.623 1.107* 2 3 4 Property Crime 1.894* 2.081* -7.018* -2.937* 0.806 -0.333 -1.058 1.599 1.708* 3 2 4

Note: the ten target areas were sequentially opened at nine unique time periods (nine temporal phases reflected in the columns). Two SCS facilities opened at the same time (same month and year combination), but in different target LDAs. Count and percent difference columns are not necessary as each value reflects the projected difference in crime levels between SCS targets and controls by phase (for example, phase one for assault indicates that the SCS that opened in phase one had 4.204 more assaults than the control location in the post-period.

Distance of Distances – Aggregate Spatial Distribution of Crime

Research question three considered whether there were differences in the spatial distribution of crime across all ten SCSs collectively. We first measured changes to the spatial distribution of “total crimes” by identifying all crimes that occurred within 350m2 of every SCS and comparing the six months prior to and the six months following SCS implementation. When all offense types were considered in a total crime outcome variable, the results supported prior findings from this study reflecting no changes in crime levels. The DoD results indicated that there was no meaningful change in the spatial distribution of “total crime” from the six months prior to the six months post commencement of SCS implementation (see Table 4 below). However, when analyzing violent crime (Table 5) and property crime (Table 6) separately, significant effects emerged. In the aggregate analysis, violent crime became marginally more distal from SCSs. This means that violent crime events were more likely to be further from SCSs in the post-period. However, conversely, property crime offenses became notably more proximal to the SCSs, meaning that property crimes shifted closer to the SCSs in the post-period.

Table 4. Changes in the Spatial Distribution of Total Crime within 350m2 of All SCSs Pre and Post Implementation

Sites 1-10 Cluster Offense Count Proportion of Offenses within Cluster Mean Geographic Distance (range, meters) Mean Geographic Distance of Clusters from Centre (range, meters) Mean Silhouette Width Silhouette Scores Pre- 231.95 (22.77 – 349.48) 0.67 1 322 0.21 90.20(22.77 – 152.78) 0.60 2 534 0.33 207.22 (158.16 – 258.14) 0.62 3 746 0.48 310.86 (260.27 – 349.48) 0.73 Post- 232.94 (22.77 – 349.48) 0.67 1 366 0.22 91.01 (22.77 – 152.78) 0.59 2 501 0.29 205.22 (158.16 – 256.71) 0.59 3 825 0.49 312.74 (261.25 – 349.48) 0.75

Table 5. Changes in the Spatial Distribution of Violent Crime within 350m2 of All SCSs Pre and Post Implementation

Sites 1-10 Cluster Offense Count Proportion of Offenses within Cluster Mean Geographic Distance (range, meters) Mean Geographic Distance of Clusters from Centre (range, meters) Mean Silhouette Width Silhouette Scores Pre- 229.33 (22.77 – 349.48) 0.68 1 220 0.21 89.42 (22.77 – 152.78) 0.58 2 352 0.33 204.20 (160.97 – 256.71) 0.64 3 484 0.46 311.20 (265.99 – 349.48) 0.75 Post- 234.90 (22.77 – 349.48) 0.68 1 215 0.19 84.95 (22.77 – 147.74) 0.62 2 329 0.30 199.94 (152.32 – 252.01) 0.62 3 569 0.51 311.78 (256.71 – 349.48) 0.75

Table 6. Changes in the Spatial Distribution of Property Crime within 350m2 of All SCSs Pre and Post Implementation

Sites 1-10 Cluster Offense Count Proportion of Offenses within Cluster Mean Geographic Distance (range, meters) Mean Geographic Distance of Clusters from Centre (range, meters) Mean Silhouette Width Silhouette Scores Pre- 233.35 (22.77 – 349.48) 0.66 1 133 0.19 92.65 (22.77 – 147.74) 0.65 2 229 0.34 211.89 (158.16 – 261.25) 0.59 3 310 0.46 309.58 (265.99 – 349.48) 0.71 Post- 229.43 (22.77 – 349.48) 0.65 1 189 0.27 102.96 (22.77 – 164.57) 0.54 2 193 0.28 218.07 (168.46 – 266.06) 0.63 3 313 0.45 312.82 (269.92 – 349.48) 0.73

Distance of Distances – Individual Spatial Distribution of Crime

The final research question considered whether there were differences in the spatial distribution of crime around each of the SCSs independently. Separating the ten SCSs under consideration, we again implemented a 350m2 analytical region and measured differences in the spatial distribution of total crime (Table 7), violent crime (Table 8), and property crime (Table 9), respectively, from six-months prior to commencement to six-months post-commencement. There were mixed findings for the majority of SCSs. When considering all offense types together, there were some sites in which offenses became more proximal, however the magnitude of the change was typically marginal. When considering violent crime, there were only a select few observable changes to the spatial distribution across all sites. However, across most sites, property crime shifted to be more proximal to the SCSs in the 6-months post commencement of operation. When the rate of property crime was elevated around an SCS in the six-months prior to commencement, these offense types tended to become considerably more proximal to the site in the six-months after beginning operation.

Table 7. Changes in the Spatial Distribution of Total Crime within 350m2 of Individual SCSs Pre and Post Implementation

Cluster Offense Count Proportion of Offenses within Cluster Mean Geographic Distance (range, meters) Mean Geographic Distance of Clusters from SCS (range, meters) Mean Silhouette Width Silhouette Scores Site 1 Pre- 209.91(93.12 - 347.14) 0.83 1 69 0.19 116.98 (93.12 – 132.33) 0.72 2 74 0.21 160.04 (152.32 – 160.98) 0.95 3 87 0.25 197.96 (194.73 – 204.30) 0.96 4 26 0.07 253.01 (241.71 – 266.42) 0.75 5 99 0.28 311.15 (285.35 – 347.14) 0.72 Post- 206.79 (93.12 – 347.14) 0.83 1 90 0.23 115.05 (93.12 – 132.33) 0.71 2 78 0.19 159.87 (152.32 – 160.98) 0.95 3 97 0.34 198.02 (194.73 – 204.30) 0.94 4 21 0.05 249.12 (241.71 – 266.42) 0.86 5 113 0.28 311.93 (285.35 – 347.14) 0.73 Site 2 Pre- 212.92 (70.54 – 340.29) 0.75 1 6 0.17 79.03 (70.54-130.0) 1.00 2 13 0.36 165.16 (133.41 – 202.34) 0.70 3 17 0.47 299.69 (239.76 – 340.29) 0.71 Post- 0.82 1 10 0.28 61.53 (35.36 – 70.54) 0.86 2 11 0.31 162.13 (130.01 – 172.03) 0.83 3 15 0.42 289.91 (249.82 – 340.29) 0.79 Site 3 Pre- 236.08 (22.77 – 325.88) 0.75 1 47 0.24 80.19 (22.77 – 176.04) 0.67 2 152 0.76 284.3 (209.36 – 325.88) 0.78 Post- 236.62 (22.77 – 325.88) 0.75 1 23 0.10 26.16 (22.77 – 61.85) 0.92 2 32 0.14 127.02 (84.99 – 176.04) 0.53 3 54 0.24 234.99 (209.36 – 271.85) 0.78 4 116 0.52 309.34 (274.92 – 325.88) 0.76 Site 4 Pre- 237.39 (24.83 – 247.38) 0.69 1 40 0.31 109.78 (24.83 – 191.75) 0.63 2 88 0.69 295.40 (230.46 – 247.38) 0.72 Post- 230.89 (24.83 – 347.38) 0.70 1 52 0.36 102.49 (24.83 – 191.75) 0.62 2 93 0.64 261.61 (2387.80 – 347.38) 0.75 Site 5 Pre- 237.27 (58.71 - 0.60 1 21 0.41 153.66 (58.71 – 201.19) 0.56 2 19 0.37 265.86 (229.28 – 300.82) 0.51 3 11 0.22 347.51 (305.34 – 349.48) 0.82 Post- 261.19 (55.05 – 349.48) 0.76 1 18 0.42 160.90 (55.05 – 238.87) 0.64 2 25 0.58 333.40 (296.89 – 349.78) 0.84 Site 6 Pre- 225.02 (54.90 – 345.15) 0.73 1 36 0.39 114.30 (54.90 – 176.81) 0.71 2 56 0.61 295.16 (230.94 – 345.15) 0.74 Post- 240.63 (54.91 – 345.15) 0.78 1 30 0.37 121.39 (54.91 – 176.81) 0.72 2 52 0.63 309.42 (230.94 – 345.15) 0.81 Site 7 Pre- 221.76 (37.63 – 346.06) 0.84 1 48 0.20 57.10 (37.63 -152.78) 0.82 2 110 0.46 222.99 (199.73 – 258.14) 0.90 3 82 0.34 313.68 (289.62 - 346.06) 0.74 Post- 230.14 (37.63 – 346.06) 0.81 1 31 0.17 51.78 (37.63 – 99.45) 0.86 2 74 0.40 220.73 (152.78 - 251.12) 0.86 3 78 0.43 309.95 (266.61 - 346.06) 0.74 Site 8 Pre- 236.84 (33.01 – 342.34) 0.88 1 67 0.24 91.21 (33.01 - 125.18) 0.84 2 56 0.20 209.54 (169.87 – 220.56) 0.89 3 82 0.29 282.82 (281.19 – 284.77) 0.99 4 79 0.28 332.03 (320.28 – 342.34) 0.80 Post- 235.65 (33.01 – 342.34) 0.87 1 76 0.28 94.65 (33.01 – 125.18) 0.91 2 34 0.13 200.63 (158.25 – 220.56) 0.76 3 71 0.26 281.67 (269.92 – 284.77) 0.95 4 89 0.33 332.74 (320.28 – 342.34) 0.82 Site 9 Pre- 216.03 (41.4 – 323.98) 0.66 1 13 0.18 83.47 (41.42 – 139.97) 0.76 2 59 0.82 245.23 (160.62 – 323.98) 0.63 Post- 238.91 (41.42 – 335.48) 0.76 1 17 0.14 71.09 (41.42 – 120.42) 0.84 2 60 0.48 222.79 (160.34 – 266.07) 0.64 3 48 0.38 318.48 (283.58 – 335.48) 0.88 Site 10 Pre- 297.90 (31.21 – 346.72) 0.76 1 24 0.17 192.35 (31.21 – 237.86) 0.54 2 121 0.83 318.84 (268.02 – 346.72) 0.80 Post- 280.39 (31.21 – 346.72) 0.74 1 40 0.22 155.32 (31.21 – 237.86) 0.40 2 144 0.78 315.14 (268.02 – 346.72) 0.83

Table 8. Changes in the Spatial Distribution of Violent Crime within 350m2 of Individual SCSs Pre and Post Implementation

Cluster Offense Count Proportion of Offenses within Cluster Mean Geographic Distance (range, meters) Mean Geographic Distance of Clusters from SCS (range, meters) Mean Silhouette Width Silhouette Scores Site 1 Pre- 206.63 (93.12 – 347.14) 0.86 1 38 0.17 119.17 (93.12 – 132.33) 0.75 2 57 0.25 159.76 (152.32 – 160.98) 0.94 3 69 0.30 199.22 (194.73 – 251.29) 0.91 4 64 0.28 308.29 (266.42 – 347.14) 0.80 Post- 210.72 (93.12 – 347.14) 0.83 1 35 0.16 118.73 (93.12 – 132.33) 0.71 2 57 0.25 159.91 (152.32 – 160.98) 0.95 3 69 0.30 203.88 (194.73 – 259.29) 0.75 4 64 0.28 313.64 (266.42 – 347.14) 0.86 Site 2 Pre- 204.11 (70.54 – 332.39) 0.77 1 10 0.63 147.60 (70.54 – 172.03) 0.79 2 6 0.37 298.30 (249.82 – 332.39) 0.73 Post- 183.95 (35.36 – 313.13) 0.72 1 9 0.64 121.05 (35.36 – 172.03) 2 5 0.36 297.18 (272.85 – 313.13) Site 3 Pre- 235.54 (22.77 – 325.88) 0.81 1 16 0.19 38.79 (22.77 – 103.24) 0.82 2 21 0.25 216.53 (138.36 – 235.49) 0.72 3 46 0.55 312.64 (271.58 – 325.88) 0.85 Post- 229.11 (22.77 – 325.88) 0.79 1 25 0.25 55.80 (22.77 – 138.36) 0.77 2 74 0.75 287.66 (209.36 – 325.88) 0.80 Site 4 Pre- 230.56 (24.83 – 347.38) 0.73 1 27 0.37 102.97 (24.83-191.75) 0.67 2 46 0.63 305.45 (230.46 – 347.38) 0.76 Post- 228.04 (24.83 – 347.38) 0.70 1 28 0.37 102.49 (24.83 – 191.75) 0.60 2 47 0.63 302.83 (238.80 - 347.38) 0.76 Site 5 Pre- 249.76 (76.14 – 349.48) 0.64 1 12 0.57 186.86 (76.14 – 240.65) 0.55 2 9 0.43 333.63 (289.59 – 349.48) 0.76 Post- 280.22 (58.71 – 349.48) 0.79 1 5 0.22 112.33 (58.71 – 169.14) 0.68 2 18 0.78 326.86 (238.87 – 349.78) 0.82 Site 6 Pre- 239.29 (54.91 – 349.15) 0.79 1 12 0.28 87.26 (54.91 – 176.81) 0.74 2 31 0.72 298.14 (230.94 – 349.15) 0.80 Post- 250.59 (54.91 – 345.15) 0.77 1 15 0.33 121.39 (54.91 – 176.81) 0.72 2 30 0.67 315.19 (230.94 – 345.15) 0.80 Site 7 Pre- 226.23 (37.63 – 346.06) 0.84 1 26 0.16 42.39 (37.63 – 99.45) 0.94 2 81 0.48 219.57 (152.78 - 251.12) 0.88 3 60 0.36 314.91 (289.62 – 346.06) 0.75 Post- 239.10 (37.63 – 346.06) 0.83 1 11 0.11 43.81 (37.63 – 99.45) 0.92 2 46 0.46 221.75 (152.78 – 251.12) 0.89 3 43 0.43 307.63 (266.61 – 346.06) 0.74 Site 8 Pre- 236.09 (33.01 – 342.34) 0.89 1 49 0.26 94.49 (33.01 – 125.19) 0.87 2 30 0.16 207.81 (169.87 – 220.56) 0.87 3 59 0.31 282.79 (281.19 – 284.76) 1.00 4 52 0.27 332.69 (320.29 – 342.34) 0.81 Post- 230.37 (33.01 – 342.34) 0.90 1 55 0.30 97.98 (33.01 – 99.19) 0.98 2 25 0.14 201.04 (158.25 – 220.56) 0.76 3 46 0.25 281.79 (269.92 – 284.77) 0.95 4 55 0.30 333.06 (320.29 – 342.34) 0.82 Site 9 Pre- 219.05 (41.42 – 323.98) 0.71 1 9 0.26 87.26 (41.42 – 160.62) 0.73 2 26 0.74 264.66 (188.98 – 323.98) 0.70 Post- 242.21 (41.42 – 335.48) 0.82 1 12 0.17 70.11 (41.42 – 120.43) 0.86 2 25 0.36 222.86 (176.56 – 266.07) 0.66 3 32 0.46 321.86 (283.58 – 335.48) 0.94 Site 10 Pre- 299.86 (31.21 – 346.71) 0.75 1 9 0.12 190.65 (31.21-237.86) 0.49 2 65 0.88 314.98 (268.02 - 346.71) 0.79 Post- 282.27 (31.21 – 346.72) 0.79 1 13 0.10 90.11 (31.21 – 200.03) 0.64 2 116 0.89 303.81 (219.67 – 346.72) 0.81

Table 9. Changes in the Spatial Distribution of Property Crime within 350m2 of Individual SCSs Pre and Post Implementation

Cluster Offense Count Proportion of Offenses within Cluster Mean Geographic Distance (range, meters) Mean Geographic Distance of Clusters from SCS (range, meters) Mean Silhouette Width Silhouette Scores Site 1 Pre- 215.82 (93.12 – 347.14) 0.70 1 68 0.53 150.82 (93.12 – 204.30) 0.67 2 59 0.47 290.72 (241.71 – 347.14) 0.73 Post- 201.73 (93.12 – 347.14) 0.71 1 112 0.64 148.94 (93.12 – 204.30) 0.67 2 62 0.36 297.08 (241.71 – 347.14) 0.77 Site 2 Pre- 219.96 (70.54 – 340.29) 0.76 1 5 0.25 70.54 (68.01 – 72. 52) 1.00 2 5 0.25 196.27 (168.46 – 239.76) 0.59 3 10 0.50 306.53 (272.84 – 340.29) 0.72 Post- 189.64 (43.11 – 340.29) 0.79 1 6 0.27 61.39 (43.11 – 70.54) 0.85 2 6 0.27 156.83 (130.01 – 172.03) 0.74 3 10 0.45 286.28 (249.82 – 340.29) 0.78 Site 3 Pre- 236.46 (22.77 – 325.88) 0.74 1 28 0.24 96.11 (22.77 – 176.04) 0.66 2 88 0.76 281.12 (209.36 - 325.88) 0.76 Post- 242.52 (22.77 – 325.88) 0.71 1 32 0.25 115.31 (22.77 – 209.36) 0.59 2 94 0.75 285.83 (224.25 – 325.88) 0.75 Site 4 Pre- 246.47 (24.83 – 347.38) 0.65 1 12 0.22 118.48 (24.83 – 178.32) 0.41 2 18 0.33 236.67 (189.36 – 246.79) 0.86 3 25 0.45 314.97 (279.39 – 347.38) 0.61 Post- 233.94 (24.83 – 347.38) 0.70 1 24 0.34 110.09 (24.83 – 192.46) 0.64 2 46 0.66 298.55 (237.09 – 347.38) 0.70 Site 5 Pre- 228.53 (58.71 – 349.48) 0.65 1 14 0.47 154.52 (58.71 – 201.19) 0.66 2 16 0.53 293.28 (240.65 – 349.48) 0.63 Post- 239.31 (55.05 – 349.48) 0.80 1 12 0.60 174.65 (55.05 – 229.28) 0.76 2 8 0.40 336.32 (296.88 – 349.48) 0.86 Site 6 Pre- 212.48 (54.90 – 345.15) 0.70 1 24 0.49 127.83 (54.90 – 176.81) 0.73 2 25 0.51 293.76 (230.94 – 345.15) 0.68 Post- 233.15 (54.90 – 345-15) 0.67 0.66 1 9 0.375 118.41 (54.90 – 176.81) 0.68 2 15 0.625 301.99 (216.99 – 345.15) Site 7 Pre- 211.52 (37.63 – 343.74) 0.79 1 18 0.25 69.90 (37.63 – 99.45) 0.78 2 33 0.45 222.89 (199.74 – 258.14) 0.82 3 22 0.30 310.32 (289.62 – 343.74) 0.76 Post- 219.33 (37.63 – 343.74) 0.78 1 20 0.24 56.16 (37.63 – 99.45) 0.83 2 29 0.35 220.69 (152.78 – 266.61) 0.77 3 34 0.41 314.16 (289.62 – 343.74) 0.76 Site 8 Pre- 238.48 (33.01 – 342.34) 0.87 1 18 0.19 82.25 (33.01 – 125.18) 0.77 2 26 0.28 211.53 (207.78 – 220.56) 0.92 3 23 0.25 282.88 (281.19 – 284.77) 0.98 4 27 0.29 330.76 (320.28 – 342.34) 0.79 Post- 246.41 (33.01 – 342.34) 0.82 1 21 0.24 85.9 (33.01 – 125.19) 0.74 2 9 0.10 199.49 (158.25 – 220.56) 0.72 3 25 0.28 281.43 (269.92 – 284.77) 0.95 4 34 0.38 332.22 (320.28 – 342.34) 0.80 Site 9 Pre- 213.17 (41.42 – 322.38) 0.58 1 5 0.14 92.08 (41.42 – 139.97) 0.49 2 19 0.51 202.83 (160.62 – 227.64) 0.63 3 13 0.35 274.86 (247.97 – 322.38) 0.54 Post- 234.84 (41.41 – 333.51) 0.68 1 5 0.08 73.46 (41.41-120.42) 0.76 2 35 0.63 222.75 (160.34 – 256.71) 0.60 3 16 0.29 311.73 (283.58 – 333.51) 0.84 Site 10 Pre- 295.86 (31.21 – 346.72) 0.76 1 16 0.22 198.03 (31.21 – 268.02) 0.50 2 55 0.78 324.31 (291.45 – 346.72) 0.83 Post- 276.01 (31.21 – 346.72) 0.73 1 16 0.29 161.81 (31.21 – 237.86) 0.45 2 39 0.71 322.86 (291.45 – 346.72) 0.85

Discussion and Conclusion

The results generally indicate that SCSs do not produce significant criminogenic effects at the micro-level operationalized in this study. Though, locational considerations for individual SCSs may impact observed crime levels on a site-specific basis. Analyzing the effect of SCSs on crime using LDAs, which are the smallest administratively collected Canadian census boundary , provides potentially more attributable context for the potential link between SCSs and crime. However, in the present study, no significant changes in recorded crime levels were observed for any of the tested property or violent crime types in either direction (no significant increases or decreases in crime following SCS implementation in the aggregate). The aggregate model results calculating an average treatment effect across all SCSs for each crime type consistently demonstrated that SCSs had no effect on crime. It may be such that the implementation of SCSs does not directly and consistently cause changes in crime levels in the surrounding vicinity, which has been previously observed in the literature (Chalfin et al., 2023). Chalfin and colleagues (2023) also tested the impact of two SCSs in the aggregate and found that there were no significant criminogenic effects relative to controls across a similarly sized spatial unit as employed in the present study (they used hexagonal boundaries comprising several city blocks). Thus, provisional research indicates there may not be a generalizable effect of SCSs on crime.

The phase-specific model results did demonstrate some observable impacts on crime across each individual SCS and crime type tested. However, the effects observed across each SCS can be best characterized as noise rather than a consistent, generalizable, or significant signal. For example, the implementation of some SCSs led to crime increases, while others experienced decreases (or no effects) following their implementation. The bi-directional effects observed in the models across individual SCSs and crime types have also been observed before in prior literature. Hall and Ratcliffe (2024) found that just one SCS in NYC led to significant crime increases (167% increase in property crime) within 1000ft of the SCS following implementation, while the other SCS had no observable effect on crime. Discerning the impact of SCSs on crime may require more site specific, case-study like analyses to provide important situational context. The operational capacities, location, surrounding area, and a litany of other observable and unobservable factors may contribute to differences in potential crime changes and related public safety outcomes at individual SCSs. Where SCSs are placed is an important consideration that may explain the relationship between SCSs and crime on a site-specific basis.

The DoD results also contribute insight into the relationship between SCSs and crime, especially regarding concerns about crime and NIMBY-ism. The DoD approach provides a quantifiable way to measure how crime events may have moved or changed around SCSs following implementation. Resultant changes in the spatial distribution of the event under study can be interpreted as becoming more proximal (crime events move towards the anchor of interest) or distal (crime events move away from the anchor of interest). This additional level of insight proved important to the present study as varying interpretations in the crime types tested emerged with total crimes showing no spatial changes, violent crimes becoming more distal, and property crimes becoming more proximal. Whereas most quasi-experimental evaluations of an intervening event exclusively consider changes in crime levels, the DoD approach allows for meaningful changes in the spatial distribution of crime to be measured and interpreted.

The first DoD model measured the potential for changes in the spatial distribution of crime for “total crimes” across all SCSs in the aggregate. The “total crime” model indicated that there were no observable changes to the spatial distribution of all tested crime events following SCS implementation in the aggregate. This suggests that the implementation of SCSs may not have a consistent, generalizable effect on crime, as no significant changes in “total crime” levels were observed. Though, the second set of DoD models considered the effect of each SCS on “total crime” individually, as there may be effect heterogeneity at the facility-level. Across all the measured “total crime” distributions for each SCS individually, five SCSs became marginally more proximal, two SCSs became more distal, two SCSs showed no change, and one SCS showed mixed results. Thus, in general, “total crime” may not be significantly affected in terms of observed crime levels or spatial patterns following SCS implementation.

The aggregate violent crime DoD results found that offenses became significantly more distal to SCSs following implementation. This finding adds important context to the results observed in the synthetic control models assessing changes in crime levels. In addition to not producing a violent crime effect, violent crime offense patterns also became considerably further away from SCS locations following implementation. This may suggest that SCSs, and the potential changes in law enforcement, security, or benefits they introduce, could have a protective effect against violent crime. The individual violent crime distributions for each of the SCSs also corroborated the aggregate DoD result. The individual violent crime models depicted that three SCSs became significantly more distal, one SCS became more proximate, three SCSs showed no change, and one SCS showed mixed results. Similar violent crime results have been observed previously in the extant SCS and crime literature, with prior results positing that violent crime did not increase at, or around, SCSs (Chalfin et al., 2023; Hall & Ratcliffe, 2024). The present study also did not record significant changes in violent crime levels, and the spatial distribution of violent crime events became even further away from SCSs. This may dispel concerns around violent crime co-locating with SCSs, though, the distal effect observed could be related to any number of unaccounted for factors including SCS operations, law enforcement strategies, or the presence/absence of other nearby risky establishment types.

Despite not producing significant effects in recorded crime levels, property crimes did produce some interesting changes in the spatial distribution of crime following SCS implementation. In the collective DoD model, the results indicated that property crime did become significantly more proximate to the SCSs post-implementation. Although the level of crime was unchanged following SCS implementation, crime events became considerably closer to the SCSs. The property crime distributions around individual SCSs also demonstrated proximal spatial effects. Four SCSs became significantly more proximate, two SCSs had mixed results, and four SCSs experienced no change. SCS and crime literature has previously identified property crime effects, with Hall and Ratcliffe (2024) observing a 167% increase in property crime at a singular NYC SCS. It may be such that property crime events are more likely to occur at, or near, SCSs following implementation. For example, Hall and Ratcliffe (2024) suggested that a nearby retail store may have driven the observed property crime increase at the SCS.

While we cannot discern the exact cause of property crime events shifting more proximally, our property crime findings were also underscored by an observable trend in recorded property crime levels. When SCSs are implemented in typically low-crime areas, there is little influence on the geospatial crime trends in the immediate area of the site. However, when SCSs are opened in areas that already had a higher property crime rate prior to opening, rates of offending may persist or increase in the following six months while also tending to be drawn toward the SCS. Rather than dispelling the implementation of SCSs altogether, as they do not generally affect observed crime levels or spatial distributions of crime, the present results may inform the debate regarding where SCSs could be most effectively implemented.

The results from the synthetic control models and the DoD help illustrate the relationship between SCSs and crime through a rigorous analytical approach. There were several advantages to the two-stage modeling strategy, which assessed changes in crime levels alongside changes in the spatial distribution of crime. The synthetic control analysis provides a quasi-experimental test of the criminogenic effects of SCSs using empirical controls derived from matched covariates, a multi-year post-period, and an appropriate spatial extent for presumed SCS effects to be measured. The DoD methodology also improved upon prior research by examining how crime is spatially distributed around SCSs, both in the aggregate and at individual SCSs, following implementation. This is a significant value add to crime and place research, which often exclusively examines intervention effects through changes in crime levels without evaluating the potential for changes in crime distributions.

The results of the present study fit well within the existing literature regarding SCSs elsewhere in Canada, the US, Australia, and Europe. However, there are several key differences in the scope of the present study that may foster relevant implications for future research, practice, and policy surrounding SCS deployment as a harm reduction strategy against the opioid epidemic. One key difference between prior research and the current study is the abundance of SCSs in the Toronto area, whereas in Vancouver and Sydney there was only one facility undergoing evaluation and only two in the US study of NYC. Despite this difference, results have seemingly been consistent in identifying that SCSs have a limited criminogenic effect, especially on violent crime. In addition to assessing criminogenic effects, though, future research could also begin attempting to measure and address other potential benefits or unintended negative consequences of deploying additional SCSs. Other important outcomes like opioid related benefits (Rammohan et al., 2024) or perceived consequences for local populations and communities (Taylor et al, 2022) have been measured for singular SCS deployments, but these outcomes could also be considered across expanding SCS networks, as there may be an additive benefit, a saturation point, or heterogeneous effects across individual SCS locations. In fact, the government of Ontario has recently announced controversial plans to close five of the ten sites by March 2025 (MAP, 2024). Such news demonstrates the volume of elements to consider in deploying and operating an SCS.

Practitioners and policymakers may also be interested in the present findings. SCSs, particularly in Canada and Australia, have been successful in reducing overdose mortality and encouraging public-health related measures because their existence has been governmentally championed or involved agreements with local police. If practitioners and policymakers intend to move forward with plans to implement SCSs, it will be critical to reflect on the potential impact of policing on the willingness of individuals to use the SCS services. Alternatively, some communities may use additional officers to address potential increases in property crime, as found in the present research. Similar concerns around property crime have been observed for other similar risky facility types, like recreational marijuana dispensaries, and have been mitigated through recommendations to increase security services or reports of revenue generation through cost-benefit analyses of impacts (Connealy et al., 2020). In general, the relationship between the police, SCS clients, and crime must be researched further to determine best practices. Also, related to SCS placement, it may be critical to determine locations that are well positioned to host an SCS. The level of public support, the prior crime levels, and the surrounding area may factor heavily into SCS success (Stevens et al., 2024).

Limitations

The present study is not without limitations, largely due to the infancy of research on SCSs and data availability. Micro-level units of analysis were used to follow the recommendations of crime and place research more generally (Groff et al., 2010), though other micro-level unit conceptualizations may have yielded varying results. The advantage of the present study lies in the ability to more plausibly attribute observed changes in crime levels and spatial distributions to the implementation of the SCS, as other research that has found mixed effects on crime due to SCSs used comparatively sized boundaries (see both Chalfin et al., 2023 and Hall & Ratcliffe, 2024). The unit of analysis decision may also be overcome by the DoD approach, which does not rely on an existing administrative boundary to measure changes in the spatial patterning of crime following SCS implementation. Though, more research is needed to discern the appropriate extent by which to assign a potential spatial effect on crime.

The second limitation is related to data availability. This study focused on major crime types as defined by the Toronto Police Department and the Toronto open data portal. Data was not available for other potential crimes of interest like disorder, drug offenses, or other lower-level enforceable crime types that could have been impacted following SCS implementation, and the data included only reflected crimes known and recorded by police. Relatedly, we also did not have access to police data to consider changes in the enforcement approach or level of patrol dosage relative to SCS implementation. Police response and resource allocation to SCSs may have impacted observed crime levels and crime distributions. This, alongside data from SCSs on opioid related outcomes, would have helped to shed more light into the cumulative costs and benefits of SCSs across a range of affected outcomes. There may exist other unobserved confounders in the quasi-experimental design that vary over space and time that limit the scope of the results due to unmeasurable and unknown biases. Synthetic control methods were used because they are particularly adept at creating nearly equivalent control units for the target area via weighting, which may reduce issues of bias. Lastly, the modeling strategy selected is just one of myriad ways to measure changes in crime levels following an intervening event. The approach used in the present study allows for aggregate and phase-specific effects, works at micro-levels, includes robustness and sensitivity checks to ensure effect size across sample sizes and tests run, and is dynamically conditioned to consider treatment exposure across a staggered deployment.

Conclusion

In a general sense, concerns around SCSs and crime may be overstated, at least in terms of changes in crime levels across major crime types at the micro-level surrounding SCSs post implementation. While the potential for crime increases attributable to SCSs is an understandable concern to residents, business owners, and political officials, it may be largely unfounded. There may be other unknown or unmeasured positive and negative impacts, but the particularly loud discourse around crime may be less connected to an SCS than what is often vocally presumed, especially for violent crime types. However, SCSs may produce disparate effects on crime rather than a consistent and generalizable impact, and the introduction of SCSs may be accompanied by a shift in property crimes toward SCS locations. Some heterogeneous noise was observed across individual SCSs across crime levels and spatial distributions following SCS implementation, which may indicate that each facility possesses its own unique and situational context. Practitioners and policymakers viewing SCSs as a pathway towards harm reduction may be best served by critically evaluating the location of SCSs prior to implementation.

Supplementary Information

The online version contains supplementary material available at https://doi.org/10.1007/s11292-025-09663-y.

SCS R Files Appendix

R Script Stata prepped version Excel prepped version

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jdyoggmhm0zo53ndyzvqy/AEeFVbuWNkm2gkYWG0J44_U?rlkey=iw9azlljjh9cux42lsw9n6ffo&st=lng1y34p&dl=0

Data Availability

Data were gleaned from the Toronoto Open Data Portal. The outcomes and positions contained within this document are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the City of Toronto or any affiliated agencies. Data and code to replicate the main crime change analysis are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jdyoggmhm0zo53ndyzvqy/AEeFVbuWNkm2gkYWG0J44_U?rlkey=iw9azlljjh9cux42lsw9n6ffo&st=lng1y34p&dl=0

Corresponding author

Nathan T. Connealy, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Tampa, 401 W. Kennedy Blvd., Plant Hall 441, Tampa, FL 33606, [email protected]

Author Bios

Ainsley Frederick is a Master's student in Public Policy at American University. Her research interests consider harms reduction-based drug policy, transformative justice initiatives, and education reform.

Nathan T. Connealy is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Tampa. His research focuses on the spatial analysis of crime patterns, the intersection of policing, crime prevention, and technology, and quantitative research designs.

Timothy Cubitt is an Adjunct Research Fellow at the University of Technology Sydney. Timothy’s research focuses on police misconduct, law enforcement responses to outlaw motorcycle gangs, online sexual exploitation of children, and radicalization.

References

Abadie, A. (2021). Using synthetic controls: Feasibility, data requirements, and methodological aspects. Journal of economic literature, 59(2), 391-425.

Abadie, A., Diamond, A., & Hainmueller, J. (2010). Synthetic control methods for comparative case studies: Estimating the effect of California’s tobacco control program. Journal of the American statistical Association, 105(490), 493-505.

Abadie, A., Diamond, A., & Hainmueller, J. (2015). Comparative politics and the synthetic control method. American Journal of Political Science, 59(2), 495-510.

Abadie, A., & Gardeazabal, J. (2003). The economic costs of conflict: A case study of the Basque Country. American economic review, 93(1), 113-132.

Ahmad FB, Cisewski JA, Rossen LM, & Sutton P. (2024). Provisional drug overdose death counts. National Center for Health Statistics.

Baker, A. C., Larcker, D. F., & Wang, C. C. (2022). How much should we trust staggered difference-in-differences estimates?. Journal of Financial Economics, 144(2), 370-395.

Barry, C. L., Sherman, S. G., Stone, E., Kennedy-Hendricks, A., Niederdeppe, J., Linden, S., & McGinty, E. E. (2019). Arguments supporting and opposing legalization of safe consumption sites in the US. International Journal of Drug Policy, 63, 18-22.

Berrigan, P., & Zucchelli, E. (2022). Public preferences for safe consumption sites for opioid use: A discrete choice experiment. Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 238, 109578.

Burki, T. (2023). Drug consumption rooms: 20 years of Insite. The Lancet, 402(10415), 1819-1820.

Callaway, B., & Sant’Anna, P. H. (2021). Difference-in-differences with multiple time periods. Journal of econometrics, 225(2), 200-230.

Caulkins, J. P., Pardo, B., & Kilmer, B. (2019). Supervised consumption sites: a nuanced assessment of the causal evidence. Addiction, 114(12), 2109-2115.

Chalfin, A., Del Pozo, B., & Mitre-Becerril, D. (2023). Overdose prevention centers, crime, and disorder in New York City. JAMA network open, 6(11), e2342228-e2342228.

Chen, Q., Sterner, G., Segel, J., & Feng, Z. (2022). Trends in opioid-related crime incidents and comparison with opioid overdose outcomes in the United States. International Journal of Drug Policy, 101, 103555.

Circo, G., McGarrell, E. F., Rogers, J. W., Krupa, J. M., & De Biasi, A. (2023). Assessing causal effects under treatment heterogeneity: an evaluation of a CCTV program in Detroit. Journal of experimental criminology, 19(4), 1033-1051.

Connealy, N. T., Piza, E. L., Arietti, R. A., Mohler, G. O., & Carter, J. G. (2024). Staggered deployment of gunshot detection technology in Chicago, IL: a matched quasi-experiment of gun violence outcomes. Journal of experimental criminology, 1-27.

Connealy, N., Piza, E., & Hatten, D. (2020). The criminogenic effect of marijuana dispensaries in Denver, Colorado: A microsynthetic control quasi-experiment and cost-benefit analysis. Justice Evaluation Journal, 3(1), 69-93.

Côté-Lussier, C., & Rodrigues, P. (2024). The public health impacts of supervised injection sites in Canada: Moving beyond social acceptability and impacts on crime. Canadian journal of public health, 1-4.

Cubitt, T., Connealy, N. & Sherman, L.W. (2025). Measuring macro and micro-level geospatial changes in motor vehicle theft. Working Paper Under Review.

Davidson, P. J., Lambdin, B. H., Browne, E. N., Wenger, L. D., & Kral, A. H. (2021). Impact of an unsanctioned safe consumption site on criminal activity, 2010–2019. Drug and alcohol dependence, 220, 108521.

Dertadian, G., & Tomsen, S. (2022). The experience of safety, harassment and social exclusion among male clients of Sydney's Medically Supervised Injecting Centre. International Journal for Crime, Justice and Social Democracy, 11(4), 13-24.

Donnelly, N., & Mahoney, N. (2013). Trends in property and illicit drug crime around the Medically Supervised Injecting Centre in Kings Cross: 2012 update.

Felson, R. B., & Staff, J. (2017). Committing economic crime for drug money. Crime & Delinquency, 63(4), 375-390.

Ferman, B. (2021). On the properties of the synthetic control estimator with many periods and many controls. Journal of the American Statistical Association, 116(536), 1764-1772.

Fitzgerald, J., Burgess, M., & Snowball, L. (2010). Trends in property and illicit drug crime around the Medically Supervised Injecting Centre in Kings Cross: An update. Sydney: NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics Research.

Freeman, K., Jones, C. G., Weatherburn, D. J., Rutter, S., Spooner, C. J., & Donnelly, N. (2005). The impact of the Sydney medically supervised injecting centre (MSIC) on crime. Drug and Alcohol Review, 24(2), 173-184.

Giglio, R. E., Mantha, S., Harocopos, A., Saha, N., Reilly, J., Cipriano, C., ... & Chokshi, D. A. (2023). The nation’s first publicly recognized overdose prevention centers: lessons learned in New York City. Journal of Urban Health, 100(2), 245-254.

Goodman-Bacon, A. (2021). Difference-in-differences with variation in treatment timing. Journal of econometrics, 225(2), 254-277.

Gordon, E. (2018). Lessons from Vancouver: U.S. cities consider supervised injection facilities. WHYY. Retrieved September 20, 2024, from https://whyy.org/segments/lessons-from-vancouver-u-s-cities-consider-supervised-injection-facilities/

Graham, B. S., Campos De Xavier Pinto, C., & Egel, D. (2011). Inverse probability tilting estimation of average treatment effects in Stata. The Stata Journal, 1(1), 1-16.

Graham, B. S., de Xavier Pinto, C. C., & Egel, D. (2012). Inverse probability tilting for moment condition models with missing data. The Review of Economic Studies, 79(3), 1053-1079.

Groff, E. R., Weisburd, D., & Yang, S. M. (2010). Is it important to examine crime trends at a local “micro” level?: A longitudinal analysis of street to street variability in crime trajectories. Journal of Quantitative Criminology, 26, 7-32.

Hall, J. J., & Ratcliffe, J. H. (2024). Assessing the impact of safe consumption sites on neighborhood crime in New York City: a synthetic control approach. Journal of Experimental Criminology, 1-16.

Hathaway, A. D., & Tousaw, K. I. (2008). Harm reduction headway and continuing resistance: Insights from safe injection in the city of Vancouver. International Journal of Drug Policy, 19(1), 11-16.

Hawk, K. F., Vaca, F. E., & D’Onofrio, G. (2015). Focus: Addiction: Reducing fatal opioid overdose: Prevention, treatment and harm reduction strategies. The Yale journal of biology and medicine, 88(3), 235.

Himebaugh, T. (2023). Potential Benefits of Safe Injection Sites in Denver, and the Stigma Associated with Drug Use (Master's thesis, Harvard University).

Huey, L. (2019). What is known about the impacts of Supervised Injection Sites on community safety and wellbeing? A systematic review.

Jozaghi, E., & Andresen, M. A. (2013). Should North America’s first and only supervised injection facility (InSite) be expanded in British Columbia, Canada?. Harm Reduction Journal, 10, 1-9.

Jozaghi, E., Reid, A. A., & Andresen, M. A. (2013). A cost-benefit/cost-effectiveness analysis of proposed supervised injection facilities in Montreal, Canada. Substance abuse treatment, prevention, and policy, 8, 1-8.

Kennedy, M.C., Karamouzian, M., Kerr, T. (2017) Public health and public order outcomes associated with supervised consumption facilities: A systematic review. Current HIV/AIDS Rep, 14, 161-183.

Kolla, G., Strike, C., Watson, T. M., Jairam, J., Fischer, B., & Bayoumi, A. M. (2017). Risk creating and risk reducing: Community perceptions of supervised consumption facilities for illicit drug use. Health, Risk & Society, 19(1-2), 91-111.

Langton, S., Dixon, A., & Farrell, G. (2021). Small area variation in crime effects of COVID-19 policies in England and Wales. Journal of Criminal Justice, 75, 101830.

Maclean, J. C., Mallatt, J., Ruhm, C. J., & Simon, K. (2022). The opioid crisis, health, healthcare, and crime: A review of quasi-experimental economic studies. The ANNALS of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, 703(1), 15-49.

McGinty, E. E., Barry, C. L., Stone, E. M., Niederdeppe, J., Kennedy-Hendricks, A., Linden, S., & Sherman, S. G. (2018). Public support for safe consumption sites and syringe services programs to combat the opioid epidemic. Preventive medicine, 111, 73-77.

Milaney, K., Haines-Saah, R., Farkas, B., Egunsola, O., Mastikhina, L., Brown, S., ... & Clement, F. (2022). A scoping review of opioid harm reduction interventions for equity-deserving populations. The Lancet Regional Health–Americas, 12.

Myer, A. J., & Belisle, L. (2018). Highs and lows: an interrupted time-series evaluation of the impact of North America’s only supervised injection facility on crime. Journal of Drug Issues, 48(1), 36-49.

Nadelmann, E. A. (2004). Criminologists and punitive drug prohibition: To serve or to challenge?. Criminology & Public Policy, 3(3), 441-450.

Newcome, R. (1987). High time for harm reduction. Druglink, January/February, 10-11.

Pierce, M., Hayhurst, K., Bird, S. M., Hickman, M., Seddon, T., Dunn, G., & Millar, T. (2017). Insights into the link between drug use and criminality: Lifetime offending of criminally-active opiate users. Drug and alcohol dependence, 179, 309-316.

Pinkerton, S. D. (2011). How many HIV infections are prevented by Vancouver Canada's supervised injection facility?. International Journal of Drug Policy, 22(3), 179-183.

Porreca, Z. (2022). Synthetic difference-in-differences estimation with staggered treatment timing. Economics Letters, 220, 110874.

Public Health Agency of Canada. (2024). Federal, provincial, and territorial Special Advisory Committee on Toxic Drug Poisonings. Opioid- and Stimulant-related Harms in Canada. Ottawa: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/substance-related-harms/opioids-stimulants/

Rammohan, I., Gaines, T., Scheim, A., Bayoumi, A., & Werb, D. (2024). Overdose mortality incidence and supervised consumption services in Toronto, Canada: an ecological study and spatial analysis. The Lancet Public Health, 9(2), e79-e87.

Rosen, J. G., Thompson, E., Tardif, J., Collins, A. B., Marshall, B. D., & Park, J. N. (2024). “Make yourself un-NIMBY-able”: stakeholder perspectives on strategies to mobilize public and political support for overdose prevention centers in the United States of America. Harm reduction journal, 21(1), 40.

Saunders, J., Lundberg, R., Braga, A. A., Ridgeway, G., & Miles, J. (2015). A synthetic control approach to evaluating place-based crime interventions. Journal of Quantitative Criminology, 31, 413-434.

Schaefer, M. and Panagiotoglou, D. (2024). Evaluating the effects of supervised consumption sites on housing prices in Montreal, Canada using interrupted time series and hedonic price models. Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, 11, 100242

Socia, K. M., Stone, R., Palacios, W. R., & Cluverius, J. (2021). Focus on prevention: The public is more supportive of “overdose prevention sites” than they are of “safe injection facilities”. Criminology & public policy, 20(4), 729-754.

Statistics Canada. (2023). Census Profile. 2021 Census of Population. Statistics Canada Catalogue number 98-316-X2021001. Ottawa. Released November 15, 2023.

Steenbeek, W., & Weisburd, D. (2016). Where is the action in crime? An examination of variability of crime across different spatial units in The Hague, 2001–2009. Journal of quantitative criminology, 32, 449-469.

Stevens, A., Keemink, J., Shirely-Beavan, S., Khadjesari, Z., Artenie, A., Vickerman, P., Southwell, M., Shorter, G.W. (2024). Overdose prevention centers as spaces of safety, trust and inclusion: A causal pathway based on a realist review. Drug and Alcohol Review, 43(6), 1573-1591.

Taylor, H., Leite, Â., Gautier, D., Nunes, P., Pires, J., & Curado, A. (2022). Community perceptions surrounding Lisbon's first mobile drug consumption room. Dialogues in Health, 1, 100031.

Webster, F., Rice, K., & Sud, A. (2020). A critical content analysis of media reporting on opioids: The social construction of an epidemic. Social science & medicine, 244, 112642.

Wood, E., Kerr, T., Lloyd-Smith, E., Buchner, C., Marsh, D. C., Montaner, J. S., & Tyndall, M. W. (2004). Methodology for evaluating Insite: Canada's first medically supervised safer injection facility for injection drug users. Harm reduction journal, 1, 1-5.

Wood, E., Tyndall, M. W., Montaner, J. S., & Kerr, T. (2006). Summary of findings from the evaluation of a pilot medically supervised safer injecting facility. Cmaj, 175(11), 1399-1404.

Wood, E., Tyndall, M. W., Qui, Z., Zhang, R., Montaner, J. S., & Kerr, T. (2006). Service uptake and characteristics of injection drug users utilizing North America’s first medically supervised safer injecting facility. American journal of public health, 96(5), 770-773.