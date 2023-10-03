📱🗞️ Marketing CrimRxiv Consortium on social media

This Pub shares information on the CrimRxiv Consortium’s social media strategy and practices. We mostly follow the general lessons from Get Better @ Tweeting. We publish this stuff for transparency; to better enable feedback from Members and others; and, so others can reuse and adapt our strategy and practices to promote themselves. In the table, you’ll find Members’ “handles” and our “sayings” for them. We only say things that are true, factually or in our opinion. For efficiency (= better ROI), we preschedule our saying-based posts. To avoid getting overwhelmed, we’re currently focused on Twitter/X; slowly expanding to Bluesky and LinkedIn. In addition to our saying-based posts, we reshare and like posts about Members’ new Pubs and, less often, make posts about Members’ activities at conferences, for example. We also amplify posts made by their accounts, which we track on Twitter with our List, CrimRxiv Consortium. On LinkedIn, we use Zapier to trigger posts on CrimRxiv’s new Pubs, like we do with the @CrimRxiv Twitter account. We weren’t able to automate this with BlueSky, to date. We make and post the occasional video using the AI program, Synthesia. We make our preview images using Photoshop.