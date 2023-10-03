📱🗞️ Marketing CrimRxiv Consortium on social media

This Pub shares information on the CrimRxiv Consortium’s social media strategy and practices. We mostly follow the general lessons from Get Better @ Tweeting. We publish this stuff so other people can use it as/if they see fit. We also welcome feedback on how to improve. ...
This Pub shares information on the CrimRxiv Consortium’s social media strategy and practices. We mostly follow the general lessons from Get Better @ Tweeting. We publish this stuff for transparency; to better enable feedback from Members and others; and, so others can reuse and adapt our strategy and practices to promote themselves. In the table, you’ll find Members’ “handles” and our “sayings” for them. We only say things that are true, factually or in our opinion. For efficiency (= better ROI), we preschedule our saying-based posts.1 To avoid getting overwhelmed, we’re currently focused on Twitter/X; slowly expanding to Bluesky and LinkedIn.2 In addition to our saying-based posts, we reshare and like posts about Members’ new Pubs3 and, less often, make posts about Members’ activities at conferences, for example. We also amplify posts made by their accounts, which we track on Twitter with our List, CrimRxiv Consortium. On LinkedIn, we use Zapier to trigger posts on CrimRxiv’s new Pubs, like we do with the @CrimRxiv Twitter account. We weren’t able to automate this with BlueSky, to date. We make and post the occasional video using the AI program, Synthesia. We make our preview images using Photoshop.
Members
Sayings
Accounts
Bluesky
-
@CrimConsortium4
@CrimRxiv.com
linkedin.com/company/crimrxiv-consortium
[Handle] is the Home of CrimRxiv and leader of open criminology 🏠
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@CriminologyUoM
[Handle] is an example to follow; universities are trending toward open 🔐
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@UoMOpenResearch
[Handle] is the maker of @CrimRxiv’s open-source publishing platform, @PubPub 👩💻
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@kfutures
[Handle] supports three of our favorite journals: Justice Quarterly; The Journal of Criminal Justice Education; and, Justice Evaluation Journal 📙
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@ACJS_National
Georgia State University, Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group
[Handle] helps industry, government, and nonprofit orgs to identify and mitigate cyber threats—existing and emerging; apparent and lurking 🫣
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@GSU_EBCS
[Handle] is
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Research & Evaluation Center
[Handle] is improving the safety and wellbeing of communities by meeting the research needs of practitioners, policymakers, and residents in NYC, NY State, & the US 🗽
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
-
[Handle] is bringing criminologists into the future; a new place; a new laboratory—virtual reality 😎
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@MPICSL
[Handle] is making the CJ system more equitable and just, with Labs emphasizing corrections, prevention, evaluation, race, & violence 🧪
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@NU_SCCJ
[Handle] is
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
[Handle] is
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
[Handle] is the origin of open criminology’s tradewinds 🌬️
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@sfucriminology
[Handle] houses The Center for Security and Crime Science, the first of its kind in the 🇺🇸
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@temple_cj
[Handle] is the authority on Jeremy Bentham, one of criminology’s most important minds 🧠
-
[Handle] is the leading exporter of criminologie française. Don’t forget: Je me souviens🍷
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
-
[Handle] is using open criminology to unlock prison’s secrets for science 🔓
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@PrisonsResearch
[Handle] is a champion for open access to research on crime, law, & deviance 🦴 #godawgs
Visit their Hub on CrimRxiv 🧡
@SociologyUGA
University of Missouri St. Louis, Criminology & Criminal Justice
[Handle] is where research and criminologists soar 🪁
@UMSL_CCJ
University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
[Handle] is building a legacy of generosity for (open) criminology 🚀
@UNOSCCJ
University of Texas at Dallas, Criminology & Criminal Justice
[Handle] is making open criminology bigger in Texas and far beyond 🐂
@criminologyutd
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime Science
[Handle] kickstarts open criminology on each new day 🌏
@nziscs