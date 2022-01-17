Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Centre
Published on Jan 17, 2022DOI

Trajectories of hope/lessness among men and women in the late stage of a life sentence

Drawing on Snyder's ‘hope theory’ as a conceptual framework, this article examines the hope narratives of men and women at the ‘late stage’ of a life sentence. The article aims to bridge the existing gap between jurisprudence and sociological accounts on hope and life ...

by Serena Wright, Susie Hulley, and Ben Crewe
Published onJan 17, 2022
Trajectories of hope/lessness among men and women in the late stage of a life sentence
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Trajectories of hope/lessness among men and women in the late stage of a life sentence
by Serena Wright, Susie Hulley, and Ben Crewe
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Drawing on Snyder's ‘hope theory’ as a conceptual framework, this article examines the hope narratives of men and women at the ‘late stage’ of a life sentence. The article aims to bridge the existing gap between jurisprudence and sociological accounts on hope and life imprisonment by extending this debate to men and women serving reducible life sentences in England and Wales, for whom release is not guaranteed but assumed to be attainable. Through focusing on the individual ways in which the spectre and procedural elements of release shape narratives of hope and hopelessness, this article agrees with Vannier that recent human rights debates have fallen short in terms of subjectively understanding the complex relationship between ‘hope’ and ‘release’ for life-sentenced prisoners. It concludes by highlighting the necessity of procedural legitimacy in reducing uncertainty and promoting and maintaining hope among this group.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with