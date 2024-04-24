Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 24, 2024

White Nationalism, Politically Motivated Reasoning, and Americans’ Attitudes About Criminally Charging Donald Trump

Sloan, M.M., Haner, M., Pickett, J.T., & Cullen, F.T. (2024). White Nationalism, Politically Motivated Reasoning and Americans’ Attitudes About Criminally Charging Donald Trump. The British Journal of Criminology, azae025. https://doi.org/10.1093/bjc/azae025

by Melissa M. Sloan, Murat Haner, Justin Pickett, and Francis T. Cullen
Published onMay 24, 2024
White Nationalism, Politically Motivated Reasoning, and Americans’ Attitudes About Criminally Charging Donald Trump
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
White Nationalism, Politically Motivated Reasoning and Americans’ Attitudes About Criminally Charging Donald Trump
White Nationalism, Politically Motivated Reasoning and Americans’ Attitudes About Criminally Charging Donald Trump
by Sloan, Melissa M, Haner, Murat, Pickett, Justin T, and Cullen, Francis T
  • Hide Description
  • Published on May 21, 2024
  • academic.oup.com
Description

Article published in the British Journal of Criminology.

Abstract

On December 19, 2022, the United States House Select Committee referred former president Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. Subsequently, Mr. Trump was indicted four times and charged with 91 felonies. Nevertheless, some Americans have remained steadfast in supporting him. Observers theorize that indifference to Mr. Trump’s wrongdoing reflects white nationalism and politically motivated reasoning. We test this theory using experimental data from a national survey fielded before any public hearings or charges. Our analyses reveal that Americans who endorse white nationalism and those who hold right-wing political views tend to oppose criminal charges. Furthermore, the relationship between white nationalism and attitudes about criminally charging Mr. Trump is indirect, through identification with the political right.

PO on Charging Trump-21716514261562.pdf
747 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with