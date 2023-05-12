Skip to main content
University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice StudiesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 12, 2023

Designing neighbourhood parks to foster women and girls’ sense of safety

Drawing on research on women and girls’ views on parks and safety, Anna Barker, HelenForman, Carl McClean, Susannah Walker and Sibylla Warrington Brown look at the needfor public space design and policy to fully consider green space—a vital element of any 20-minute ...

by Anna Barker, Helen Forman, Carl McClean, Susannah Walker, and Sibylla Warrington Brown
Jun 12, 2023
Designing neighbourhood parks to foster women and girls' sense of safety
Designing neighbourhood parks to foster women and girls’ sense of safety
by Barker, A, Warrington Brown, S, Forman, H, McClean, C, Walker, S, and Warrington Brown, S
Description

Postprint available via White Rose Research Online

Abstract

Drawing on research on women and girls’ views on parks and safety, Anna Barker, Helen Forman, Carl McClean, Susannah Walker and Sibylla Warrington Brown look at the need for public space design and policy to fully consider green space—a vital element of any 20- minute neighbourhood—through the lens of gender and safety, and then outline some key guidance principles for parks professionals.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
