Designing neighbourhood parks to foster women and girls’ sense of safety
Description
Postprint available via White Rose Research Online
Drawing on research on women and girls’ views on parks and safety, Anna Barker, Helen Forman, Carl McClean, Susannah Walker and Sibylla Warrington Brown look at the need for public space design and policy to fully consider green space—a vital element of any 20- minute neighbourhood—through the lens of gender and safety, and then outline some key guidance principles for parks professionals.