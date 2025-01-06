Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Northeastern, Corrections & Reentry LabPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 06, 2025DOI

The Sources and Consequences of Prison Violence

This policy brief presents the findings of our multi-strategy approach, spearheaded by the Prison Violence Consortium, to examine the sources and consequences of prison violence. We capture prison violence using data on guilty violent infractions, violent incident reports, ...

by Nancy Rodriguez, H. Daniel Butler, Natasha Frost, Melinda Tasca, and Jillian Turanovic
Published onJan 06, 2025
The Sources and Consequences of Prison Violence
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Sources and Consequences of Prison Violence
  • Hide Description
  • socialecology.uci.edu
Description

Available on uci.edu

Abstract

This policy brief presents the findings of our multi-strategy approach, spearheaded by the Prison Violence Consortium, to examine the sources and consequences of prison violence. We capture prison violence using data on guilty violent infractions, violent incident reports, and interviews with incarcerated persons and correctional employees. We offer solution-driven recommendations to policymakers, institutional leaders, prison researchers, and other stakeholders, aiming to enhance prison safety and more effectively address institutional violence nationwide.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with