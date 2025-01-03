Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 03, 2025

Striking Back, Striking Now: Navigating the Legality of Extra-Territorial Armed Responses to Terrorist Attacks Originating from Abroad

The use of force against terrorism remains a widely debated matter among scholars. This article aims to show that taking forcible measures in response to terrorist attacks is consistent with the rules of jus ad bellum, even in non-consensual extra-territorial settings. ...

by Dario Pronesti
Published onJan 03, 2025
·
by Dario Pronesti
  • Published on Dec 19, 2024
  • lcj.ugent.be
Description

Version-of-record in Law & Criminology Journal

Abstract

The use of force against terrorism remains a widely debated matter among scholars. This article aims to show that taking forcible measures in response to terrorist attacks is consistent with the rules of jus ad bellum, even in non-consensual extra-territorial settings. Post-9/11 state practice and opinio juris support the view that terrorist attacks may amount to fully-fledged armed attacks. Yet, it is still unclear if and when a State victim of terrorism may intervene against terrorists located outside its territory. While the question would be irrelevant where the host State intervened against the terrorists present on its territory, it would not be so if it were unwilling or unable to act. In such a scenario, the victim State would have to choose between compromising its territorial integrity or that of its counterpart. It is against this background that the “Unwilling or Unable” doctrine will be evaluated in this article.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
