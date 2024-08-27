Skip to main content
Simon Fraser University, School of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 27, 2024

Does “Consent Matter”? An Evaluation of a Sexual Consent Awareness Campaign for College Students

Consent, or lack thereof, is paramount in instances of sexual violence among college students. The current study assessed the impact of the Consent Matters campaign on Canadian undergraduate students’ (N = 799) attitudes toward sexual consent, perceived behavioral control in ...

by Chelsey Lee and Jennifer S. Wong
Published onSep 27, 2024
Does "Consent Matter"? An Evaluation of a Sexual Consent Awareness Campaign for College Students
Does “Consent Matter”? An Evaluation of a Sexual Consent Awareness Campaign for College Students
Version-of-record in Violence Against Women

Abstract

Consent, or lack thereof, is paramount in instances of sexual violence among college students. The current study assessed the impact of the Consent Matters campaign on Canadian undergraduate students’ (N = 799) attitudes toward sexual consent, perceived behavioral control in obtaining consent, use of indirect methods of obtaining consent, as well as recall of the campaign materials. Results indicate no significant impact of the campaign on student attitudes and beliefs regarding sexual violence and consent but do indicate students hold strongly positive attitudes toward consent. Recommendations for future campaigns and evaluations are discussed.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
