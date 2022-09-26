Through an Australian Lens: Exploring the Impact of Body-Worn Cameras on Police–Community Relations

Description

As the police and law enforcement community globally continue to increase the implementation of body-worn cameras (BWCs), there is a building body of knowledge as to the advantages and disadvantages of this tool for policing. Corresponding to the more widespread use of BWCs by police officers is an increase in the areas and level of scrutiny that are caught in the cascading impact of their use. One of the much-lauded potential benefits for the BWCs was the expectation of building positive relationships between officers and the citizens of the community they police. This paper presents findings from a comprehensive research evaluation of the Australian New South Wales Police Force BWC initiative. The findings from the study related to understanding the perspective of the impact of BWCs on the relationship between community members and police officers are presented and discussed. The findings indicate a high level of optimism and positive experience with the impact of the use of BWCs, specifically as it relates to change of behaviour and transparency and accountability of police and members of the public. The study offers a contribution to understanding the role of BWCs in progressing police legitimacy, from both the public and police perspectives in a 21st-century democratic society.