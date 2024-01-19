🚥 Individual Open Access License: Rights-Retention for Member-Authors to Prevent Embargo Problems

Sign the form <here> or within the iFrame below

Background to the embargo problem

The path to making criminology open access (OA) is not gold but green. Already, publishers have pro-green OA policies. Criminologists need to take advantage of them. But sometimes for postprints, there is an embargo that limits when and where they can be shared. This slows the spread of scholarship, which is bad for impact and social justice.

There are legal ways to make embargoes a moot point. An option is to adopt a rights-retention policy, as have faculty of many prominent institutions. It is a great solution, except many scholars are not covered. You are among them, unless your university is on this list.

Option for solving the problem

That’s not fair, so we created a solution: a voluntary green OA license that anyone may choose for their own scholarly articles. It is based on Harvard’s individual license for their non-faculty authors. Our license grants exactly the same set of rights granted in the Harvard Model Open Access Policy, for the same purposes and the same benefits.

Basically, we brought Harvard to CrimRxiv in that, now, any criminologist can be covered by a rights-retention policy. By signing the license, you grant The CrimRxiv Consortium (administered by Knowledge Futures) certain nonexclusive rights to your future postprints. This makes it legal for your postprints to be on CrimRxiv, irrespective of embargoes. Also by design, the license makes it easy for authors to waive it. You do so simply by not depositing a work in CrimRxiv.

The license works best when authors sign it before they sign contracts with publishers. For that reason and because it is easy to waive, we encourage you to sign the license sooner than later.