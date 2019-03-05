Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 05, 2019DOI

Building Empowerment, Resisting Patriarchy: Understanding intervention against domestic violence among grassroots women in Gujarat, India

by Soma Chaudhuri and Merry Morash
Published onApr 05, 2019
Building Empowerment, Resisting Patriarchy: Understanding intervention against domestic violence among grassroots women in Gujarat, India
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Building Empowerment, Resisting Patriarchy: Understanding intervention against domestic violence among grassroots women in Gujarat, India
by soma chaudhuri and Merry Morash
  • Hide Description
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This research explores how empowerment programs impact gender based violence and the socialstructures that lead to such violence in the first place. Drawing from interviews with formerparticipants in empowerment programs that focus on building community leaders, the studyexamines how grassroots women lead interventions and the resulting effects on leaders’ andsurvivors’ lives. Findings suggest that although most survivors had displayed some agency inindependently resisting violence, their efforts are effective when coupled with a support networkand access to resources. With the intervention of leaders, the survivors were able to betternegotiate for justice with a renewed sense of agency. For the leaders, participation in programsgave them an identity independent from their status within the family. They promoted change bydeveloping independent innovative intervention strategies that worked despite the tight structuralconstraints of gendered norms.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with