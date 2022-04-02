Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 02, 2022DOI

A critical perspective on the administrative approach to crime prevention: The case of labour trafficking

by Hanna M Malik, Johanna Vanto, Liisa Lähteenmäki, Jalo Vatjus-Anttila, and Jon Davies
Published onMay 02, 2022
A critical perspective on the administrative approach to crime prevention: The case of labour trafficking
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
A critical perspective on the administrative approach to crime prevention: The case of labour trafficking
by Hanna M Malik, Johanna Vanto, Liisa Lähteenmäki, Jalo Vatjus-Anttila, and Jon Davies
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 25, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Building on empirical data from Finnish enforcement agencies, we reflect on the challenges of the administrative approach to crime prevention. At the operational level, we identify explicit legal and implicit extra-legal limitations for using the administrative approach, that we call (1) ‘tunnel view’, (2) ‘structural siloes’, (3) ‘double role’, and (4) ‘blurred lines’. At the conceptual level, we consider the challenges of using the administrative approach in the context of labour trafficking. We argue that the initial set-up of the administrative approach that stresses the serious and organised crime paradigm limits understanding of the habitual and pervasive nature of labour trafficking . Nevertheless, administrative cooperation has the potential to contribute to full ‘labour justice’ as a governance framework that coordinates the efforts of public authorities and their multidimensional strategies to account for the entire labour exploitation spectrum.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with