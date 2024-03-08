Skip to main content
Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences
Published on Apr 08, 2024

What’s in a Label? Public Use and Perceptions of Labeling Alternatives in Criminology

Research indicates that crime-first language (“criminal”) increases stigma, but there is limited evidence comparing person-first language (“person with a conviction”) to other non-deviant terminology. Using two survey experiments, we test whether using person-first ...

by Megan Denver, Abby Ballou, and Samuel E. DeWitt
Published onApr 08, 2024
What's in a Label? Public Use and Perceptions of Labeling Alternatives in Criminology
What’s in a Label? Public Use and Perceptions of Labeling Alternatives in Criminology
Description

Version-of-record in Justice Quarterly

Abstract

Research indicates that crime-first language (“criminal”) increases stigma, but there is limited evidence comparing person-first language (“person with a conviction”) to other non-deviant terminology. Using two survey experiments, we test whether using person-first language in the employment context has a mimicry effect (i.e. people adopt language they are exposed to) and whether language has a stronger influence when paired with positive employment credentials. We do not find consistent evidence of mimicry. Respondents viewing a positive credential were more likely to use person-centered or professional language and positive credentials generally improved perceptions of the applicant. However, person-first language can cancel out beneficial credential effects compared to alternative language. When considering alternatives to crime-first language, two implications emerge: positive information is more consistently influential than the terminology used, and after establishing a person has a criminal record, substituting other identity labels (e.g. person, applicant) can further reduce stigma.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with