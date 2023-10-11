Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 11, 2023DOI

Making Good?: A Study of How Senior Penal Policy Makers Narrate Policy Reversal

by Harry Annison, Lol Burke, Nicola Carr, Matthew Millings, Eleanor Surridge, and Gwen Robinson
Published onNov 11, 2023
by Annison, Harry, Burke, Lol, Carr, Nicola, Millings, Matthew, Robinson, Gwen, and Surridge, Eleanor
  • Published on Oct 31, 2023
Description

This paper provides insights into the predominant styles of political reasoning in England and Wales that inform penal policy reform. It does so in relation to a particular development that constitutes a dramatic, perhaps even unique, wholesale reversal of a previously introduced market-based criminal justice delivery model. This is the ‘unification’ of probation services in England and Wales, which unwound the consequential privatization reforms introduced less than a decade earlier. This paper draws on in-depth interviews with senior policy makers to present a narrative reconstruction of the unification of probation services in England and Wales. Analogies with desistance literature are drawn upon in order to encapsulate the tensions posed for policy makers as they sought to enact this penal policy reform.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
