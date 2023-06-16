Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordMax Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & Law
Published on Jul 16, 2023

The Short-Term Impact of Formal Controls on Subsequent Offending and Future Formal Controls in a German and UK City

The study of sanctioning effects has a rich history in deterrence and labeling theory. Most analyses have only used official data to study these effects. Yet, some more recent studies indicate that it is necessary to investigate self-reported as well as official data since it ...

by Klaus Boers, Florian Kaiser, Marcus Schaerff, and Per-Olof H. Wikström
Published onJul 16, 2023
The Short-Term Impact of Formal Controls on Subsequent Offending and Future Formal Controls in a German and UK City
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Short-Term Impact of Formal Controls on Subsequent Offending and Future Formal Controls in a German and UK City
The Short-Term Impact of Formal Controls on Subsequent Offending and Future Formal Controls in a German and UK City
by Boers, Klaus, Kaiser, Florian, Schaerff, Marcus, and Wikström, Per-Olof H.
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 01, 2023
  • link.springer.com
Description

The study of sanctioning effects has a rich history in deterrence and labeling theory. Most analyses have only used official data to study these effects. Yet, some more recent studies indicate that it is necessary to investigate self-reported as well as official data since it appears that sanctioning has differential effects on self-reported delinquency and formal control interventions. The current study contributes to this small body of research by using propensity score matching to analyze panel data from an ongoing English (Peterborough Adolescent and Young Adult Developmental Study) and a German (Crime in the modern City) study. We estimated average treatment effects of system contacts on both reoffending and subsequent contacts for juveniles living in Peterborough (ENG) and Duisburg (GER). Our findings are that (1) although official contacts have no substantial effects on the prevalence or versatility of reoffending, (2) they substantially increase the risk of a future formal contact. These results were almost identical at both sites, which may indicate a more general finding on the effects of formal control interventions.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with