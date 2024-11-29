Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 29, 2024

Cybercrime victimisation among older adults: A probability sample survey in England and Wales

Younger people are more likely to report cybercrime than older people. As older people spend more time online, this may change. If similarly exposed, risk factors including social isolation and poor health could make older adults disproportionally susceptible. We aimed to ...

by Benjamin Havers, Kartikeya Tripathi, Alexandra Burton, Sally McManus, and Claudia Cooper
Published onDec 29, 2024
Cybercrime victimisation among older adults: A probability sample survey in England and Wales
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Cybercrime victimisation among older adults: A probability sample survey in England and Wales
Cybercrime victimisation among older adults: A probability sample survey in England and Wales
by Benjamin Havers, Kartikeya Tripathi, Alexandra Burton, Sally McManus, and Claudia Cooper
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Dec 18, 2024
  • journals.plos.org
Description

Version-of-record in PLOS ONE

Abstract

Background

Younger people are more likely to report cybercrime than older people. As older people spend more time online, this may change. If similarly exposed, risk factors including social isolation and poor health could make older adults disproportionally susceptible. We aimed to explore whether cybercrime risks and their predictors vary between age groups.

Methods

We analysed responses from 35,069 participants aged 16+ in the 2019/20 Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW). We investigated, among people who have used the internet in the past year, risks of experiencing any cybercrime, repeat victimisation and associated financial loss across age groups.

Results

Despite being at lower risk of reporting any cybercrime in the past year, people aged 75+ were more likely to report financial loss resulting from cybercrime victimisation (OR 4.25, p = 0.037) and repeat cybercrime victimisation (OR 2.03, p = 0.074) than younger people. Men, those from Mixed or Black ethnic groups, more deprived areas, managerial professional groups, and with worse health were at greater cybercrime risk.

Discussion

While younger adults are more at risk from cybercrime, older adults disclosed more severe cases (repetitive victimisation and associated financial loss), perhaps due to lesser awareness of scams and reporting options. As most people experience declining health as they age, greater understanding of why poor health predicts cybercrime could inform prevention initiatives that would particularly benefit older age groups and mitigate risks of growing internet use among older adults. Health and social care professionals may be well positioned to support prevention.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with