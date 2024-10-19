A Refined Violent Crime Typology: Analyzing and Solving Specific Types of Violence

Abstract

A Refined Violent Crime Typology aims to examine the complex nature of violent crime by breaking it down into distinct categories. By disaggregating violence into its various forms, we can gain a deeper understanding of the opportunity structures and risk factors unique to each type, enabling the development of more targeted and effective crime prevention strategies for specific contexts and locations.

The four primary types of violence we consider include:

1. Predatory Violence: This form of aggression is calculated and goal-oriented, involving deliberate planning and typically occurring without emotional provocation or personal conflict with the target.

2. Dispute-Related Violence: These acts stem from conflicts or disagreements between individuals, groups, or communities, often fueled by interpersonal or social tensions.

3. Targeted Violence: This type of violence involves deliberate actions directed at specific individuals, groups, locations, or institutions, often driven by a clear intent or objective.

4. Risk-Detached Violence: These are acts of aggression carried out with little to no regard for personal risk, reflecting a disconnect from the potential consequences for the perpetrator.