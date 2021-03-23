Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Centre
Published on Apr 23, 2021DOI

Doing Team Ethnography in a Transnational Prison

by Alison Liebling, Bethany E. Schmidt, Kristel Beyens, Miranda Boone, Berit Johnsen, Mieke Kox, Tore Rokkan, and An-Sofie Vanhouche
AbstractThis article has three main purposes: (1) To describe an in-prison methodology for measuring the moral quality of life, developed organically out of experience and necessity. It is conducted over an intense but exceptionally brief period of time. (2) To reveal and reflect on our intellectual methodology: how do we describe, think, interpret and theorise about prison life in our work together, especially in a transnational team? (3) Finally, to consider the benefits and challenges of collaboration and intense immersion across national boundaries, in a study of Norgerhaven prison in the Netherlands. We found that our own implicit prison moralities varied significantly, as we worked together to describe a prison that surprised us, and our participants, hugely.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
