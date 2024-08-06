Alaniz, H., Dodson, K. D., & Dmello, J. R. (2021). Race, Rallies, and Rhetoric: How Trump’s Political Discourse Contributed to the Capitol Riot. Journal of Criminal Justice and Law.
The January 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington D.C. reflects one of the worst moments for democracy in U.S. History. Estimates indicate 10% of the individuals arrested following the Capitol riot had connections to far right militias and other right-wing extremist groups. To investigate the events that led up to the Capitol riot, this study provides a descriptive analysis of Trump’s public rhetoric between 2015-2020 citing tweets, speeches, and news interviews where his words created an environment for violence among his supporters prior to and throughout his presidency.