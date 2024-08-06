Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 06, 2024

Race, Rallies, and Rhetoric: How Trump’s Political Discourse Contributed to the Capitol Riot

Alaniz, H., Dodson, K. D., & Dmello, J. R. (2021). Race, Rallies, and Rhetoric: How Trump’s Political Discourse Contributed to the Capitol Riot. Journal of Criminal Justice and Law.

by Heather Alaniz, Kimberly Dodson, and Jared Dmello
Published onSep 06, 2024
Race, Rallies, and Rhetoric: How Trump’s Political Discourse Contributed to the Capitol Riot
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of

Abstract

The January 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington D.C. reflects one of the worst moments for democracy in U.S. History. Estimates indicate 10% of the individuals arrested following the Capitol riot had connections to far right militias and other right-wing extremist groups. To investigate the events that led up to the Capitol riot, this study provides a descriptive analysis of Trump’s public rhetoric between 2015-2020 citing tweets, speeches, and news interviews where his words created an environment for violence among his supporters prior to and throughout his presidency.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with