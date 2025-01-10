CrimRxiv Consortium joined by 'Criminology: An International Journal'

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of leading institutions in open criminology, has announced its newest member: Criminology: An Interdisciplinary Journal (“CRIM”). It is dedicated to advancing our field by publishing cutting-edge research on crime and deviant behavior.

Scott Jacques, founder of CrimRxiv and professor of criminology at Georgia State University, expressed his enthusiasm: “CRIM’s editors are establishing the journal as a beacon of open criminology. They’re an example to emulate.”

Earlier this year, Criminology demonstrated its commitment to open science by announcing a multi-year plan to make data-sharing the default practice for articles. You can learn more about their initiative in this article.

As the 27th member of the Consortium, Criminology joins a diverse group of institutions from Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, South Asia, and the United States.

The Consortium provides each Member with a dedicated “Hub” on CrimRxiv. The Criminology Hub will spotlight its gold open-access articles, increasing their visibility and impact.

Jacques emphasized the transformative nature of this movement: “We're witnessing a paradigm shift in academic publishing. Leaders like Criminology are accelerating our progress toward a more open and collaborative future in criminology research.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.