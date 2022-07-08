Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 08, 2022DOI

Education as drug policy: A realist synthesis of continuing professional development for opioid agonist therapy&nbsp;&nbsp;

by Grahanya Sachidanandan and colleagues
Published onAug 08, 2022
Education as drug policy: A realist synthesis of continuing professional development for opioid agonist therapy&nbsp;&nbsp;
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Education as drug policy: A realist synthesis of continuing professional development for opioid agonist therapy
by Grahanya Sachidanandan, Lauren E. Bechard, Kate Hodgson, and Abhimanyu Sud
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Oct 01, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Background Continuing professional development (CPD) for opioid agonist therapy (OAT) has been identified as a key health policy strategy to improve care for people living with opioid use disorder (OUD) and to address rising opioid-related harms. To design and deliver effective CPD programs, there is a need to clarify how they work within complex health system and policy contexts. This review synthesizes the literature on OAT CPD programs and educational theory to clarify which interventions work, for whom, and in what contexts. Methods A systematic review and realist synthesis of evaluations of CPD programs focused on OAT was conducted. This included record identification and screening, theory familiarization, data collection, analysis, expert consultation, and iterative context-intervention-mechanism-outcome (CIMO) configuration development. Results Twenty-four reports comprising 21 evaluation studies from 5 countries for 3373 providers were reviewed. Through iterative testing of included studies with relevant theory, five CIMO configurations were developed. The programs were categorized by who drove the learning outcomes (i.e., system/policy, instructor, learner) and their spheres of influence (i.e., micro, meso, macro). There was a predominance of instructor-driven programs driving change at the micro level, with few policy-driven macro-influential programs, inconsistent with the promotion of CPD as a clear opioid crisis policy-level intervention. Conclusion OAT CPD is challenged by mismatches in program justifications, objectives, activities, and outcomes. Depending on how these program factors interact, OAT CPD can operate as a barrier or facilitator to OUD care. With more deliberate planning and consideration of program theory, programs more directly addressing diverse learner and system needs may be developed and delivered. OAT CPD as drug policy does not operate in isolation; programs may feed into each other and intercalate with other policy initiatives to have micro, meso, and macro impacts on educational and population health outcomes.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with