Level of Engagement with Social Networking Services and Fear of Online Victimization: The Role of Online Victimization Experiences

Description

Prior research indicates that fear of crime may lessen a person’s quality of life by leading them to avoid participating in social activities. The current study explores the relationship between fear of online victimization and participants’ levels of engagement with social networking services (SNS). Using data from a survey of 1,000 adolescents and adults aged 14 to 59 years, the direct relationship between the level of engagement on SNS and fear of online victimization and the indirect relationship through prior victimization were assessed. Findings show that the direct effect of the level of engagement on SNS on victimization experience was significant. In addition, the relationship between the level of engagement and the fear of victimization on SNS was significantly mediated through prior victimization experiences on SNS. These findings support the hypothesis that greater exposure on SNS increases online victimization, leading to a greater fear of victimization on SNS. Considering the large role SNS play in social activities and relationships, the findings are important for understanding how victimization impacts fear and may help inform policymakers how to help people stay engaged freely in socializing in a safer online environment.