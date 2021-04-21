Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 21, 2021

The Influence of Government Effectiveness and Corruption on the High Levels of Homicide in Latin America

by Spencer Chainey, Gonzalo Croci, and Laura Juliana Rodriguez Forero
Published onMay 21, 2021
The Influence of Government Effectiveness and Corruption on the High Levels of Homicide in Latin America
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Influence of Government Effectiveness and Corruption on the High Levels of Homicide in Latin America
by Spencer P. Chainey, Gonzalo Croci, and Laura Juliana Rodriguez Forero
  • Hide Description
  • Published on May 14, 2021
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Most research that has examined the international variation in homicide levels has focused on structural variables, with the suggestion that socio-economic development operates as a cure for violence. In Latin America, development has occurred, but high homicide levels remain, suggesting the involvement of other influencing factors. We posit that government effectiveness and corruption control may contribute to explaining the variation in homicide levels, and in particular in the Latin America region. Our results show that social and economic structural variables are useful but are not conclusive in explaining the variation in homicide levels and that the relationship between homicide, government effectiveness, and corruption control was significant and highly pronounced for countries in the Latin American region. The findings highlight the importance of supporting institutions in improving their effectiveness in Latin America so that reductions in homicide (and improvements in citizen security in general) can be achieved.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with