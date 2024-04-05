Informed and safe, or blamed and at risk? Examining the merits and limits of domestic violence disclosure schemes in Australia and New Zealand.

Abstract

Despite the relatively high level of attention that this approach has received in Australia and elsewhere, there is currently limited evidence on the impact of domestic violence disclosure schemes (DVDS) and, to date, there has been minimal engagement with victim-survivors to understand the value and outcomes of a DVDS from the service user perspective. This project has sought to directly address that gap in knowledge.



This project aimed to generate the evidence required to inform decisions about the introduction of the DVDS in Australian state and territory jurisdictions, to better understand what victim-survivors seek from a DVDS, and how such schemes can be effectively operationalised. Specifically, this project aimed to:



1. provide new insights into the views of victim-survivors, including their views on the value of a DVDS, the perceived benefits and risks of a DVDS, and the potential impact of a DVDS

2. document specialist family violence sector views on the need for, and merits of, a DVDS across Australian state and territory jurisdictions

3. examine how victim-survivors from diverse communities access, use and experience a DVDS, its implementation and impacts

4. make policy and practice recommendations to inform improved operation of and/or introduction of the DVDS across Australia.



This project represents the first study in Australia and New Zealand to examine the degree to which a DVDS provides an effective intervention for victim-survivors of intimate partner violence in enhancing their safety. The findings from this project are relevant to current policy discussions and evaluations of the DVDS in all Australian states and territories, as well as in comparable international jurisdictions, including New Zealand, Canada, United States, Scotland, England and Wales.