Published on Mar 25, 2024DOI

Staggered deployment of gunshot detection technology in Chicago, IL: a matched quasi-experiment of gun violence outcomes

We examine the potential effects of gunshot detection technology longitudinally in Chicago through a synthetic control quasi-experiment. ... Gunshot detection technology had no effect on fatal shootings, non-fatal shootings, general part I gun crimes, or shots fired calls for ...

by Nathan T. Connealy, Eric L. Piza, Rachael A. Arietti, George O. Mohler, and Jeremy G. Carter
Published onMar 25, 2024

  • Published on Mar 23, 2024
Abstract

Objectives

We examine the potential effects of gunshot detection technology longitudinally in Chicago through a synthetic control quasi-experiment.

Methods

Police districts receiving gunshot detection technology were compared to a synthetic control unit via a staggered difference-in-difference design. Across eleven unique gunshot detection technology deployment phases, the analyses produce results for aggregate, initial versus expanded, and phase-specific deployment effects across five gun violence outcome measures.

Results

Gunshot detection technology had no effect on fatal shootings, non-fatal shootings, general part I gun crimes, or shots fired calls for service. Gun recoveries significantly increased in the aggregate, initial, and expanded models, and in several individual phases relative to controls.

Conclusions

The results align with prior literature that has found a procedural benefit, but not a crime prevention benefit, of gunshot detection technology. Law enforcement agencies seeking crime prevention or reduction solutions may be better served by investing in other options.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
