Economic Inequality, Relative Deprivation, and Crime: An Individual-Level Examination

Abstract

Previous research has shown that economic inequality is positively correlated with crime. In explaining this relationship, scholars have drawn on the theory of relative deprivation, which emphasizes individual-level processes of resentment resulting from being economically disadvantaged compared to others. However, this relationship has been examined almost entirely through macro-level analyses using aggregated data, despite an individual-level approach being more appropriate. The present study aims to address this limitation by examining the relationship between economic inequality and crime at the individual level, using the framework of relative deprivation. Applying Cox Proportional Hazard Model to official data over 10 years, we find that being relatively deprived compared to others increases the risk of committing both property and violent crimes. These results suggest that apart from the need to meet fundamental material needs, experiencing deprivation in comparison to others plays a role in shaping people’s criminal behavior.