Nicholas Lord becomes the new Director of CrimRxiv

CrimRxiv, criminology’s global open access hub and repository, has announced its new Director, Nicholas Lord, Professor of Criminology and Director of the Centre for Digital Trust & Society at the University of Manchester (UoM).

“I’m really excited to have taken over as CrimRxiv’s new Director,” Lord said. “UoM is committed to making research openly available to all, with methodological transparency, data sharing, and, of course, open access publications. This is why UoM is investing in open criminology, and CrimRxiv specifically.”

Lord is an internationally-recognized expert on white-collar and corporate crimes, financial and economic crimes, business compliance and regulation. In addition to numerous articles, his open publications include ScriptNet: An integrated criminological-network analysis tool, which is an open source research software.

“I’m drawn to open access because where possible, research can, and should, be transparent and open to all, in order to produce more robust insights and to provide greater accessibility,” Lord said. “With CrimRxiv, we’re converting criminology from a paywalled to an open-source sustainability model. This is an example of UoM’s transformative initiative, led by the Office for Open Research.”

Lord is CrimRxiv’s third director. He follows Judith Aldridge, Professor of Criminology and former Head of the Department of Criminology at UoM. Her accomplishments include bringing CrimRxiv to UoM and launching its Consortium, an international network of open criminology’s institutional leaders.

“It’s impossible to overstate Judith’s impact,” said CrimRxiv’s founder and associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a Professor of Criminology at Georgia State University. “In early 2022, CrimRxiv was having a tough time. She got us through it. We wouldn’t be here without her.”