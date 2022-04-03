Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 03, 2022DOI

Impact of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among the Libyan population

by Muhammed Elhadi and colleagues
Published onMay 03, 2022
Impact of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among the Libyan population
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Impact of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among the Libyan population
Impact of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among the Libyan population
by Muhammed Elhadi, Ahmed Msherghi, Ahmed Khaled, Ahmed Alsoufi, Abdulmueti Alhadi, Asraa Kareem, Aimen Ashini, Tahani Alsharif, Alarabi Alhodiri, Emtenan Altaeb, Mona Hamed, Ahmed Itrunbah, Soha Mohmmed, Hind Alameen, Hanadi Idheiraj, Anshirah Shuwayyah, Sara Alhudhairy, Arowa Alansari, Wisam Abraheem, Hend Akl, Taha Nagib, Ayman Almugaddami, Basheer Aljameel, Siba Muamr, Suhir Alsuwiyah, Ateka Alsghair, Enas Soula, Anis Buzreg, Fatma Alagelli, Abdulfatah Aldireewi, Ahmed Bareem, Entisar Alshareea, Asmhan Gemberlo, and Ahmed Zaid
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 28, 2022
  • journals.plos.org
Description

Background The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may have a potentially serious effect on mental health and increase the risk of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorders in people. In this study, we aimed to determine the prevalence of psychological illness and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Libyan population’s mental health. Method A cross-sectional survey, conducted in both online and paper modes and consisting of five sections, was completed in more than 30 cities and towns across Libya. The first section consisted of questions on basic demographic characteristics. The second section contained a survey related to the lockdown status, activities, related stress levels, and quarantine. The third section comprised the self-administered 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). The fourth section contained the 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7), and the fifth section contained the Impact of Event Scale-Revised (IES-R). Result Of the 31,557 respondents, 4,280 (13.6%) reported severe depressive symptoms, with a mean [standard deviation (SD)] PHQ-9 score of 8.32 (5.44); 1,767 (5.6%) reported severe anxiety symptoms, with a mean (SD) GAD-7 score of 6 (4.6); and 6,245 (19.8%) of the respondents reported post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with a mean (SD) score of 15.3 (18.85). In multivariate analysis, young age, being female, unmarried, educated, or victims of domestic violence or abuse, work suspension during the pandemic, and having increased workload, financial issues, suicidal thoughts, or a family member with or hospitalized due to COVID-19 were significantly associated with a high likelihood of depressive and anxiety symptoms, as well as PTSD. Internal displacement due to civil war was also associated with PTSD. Conclusion To our knowledge, this is the first study to analyze the psychological impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and civil war in Libya. Further study on the development of strategies and interventions aimed at reducing the mental disease burden on the Libyan population is warranted.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with