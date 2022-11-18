El acoso invisibilizado sobre la población femenina universitaria andaluza. Victimización, secuelas y reacción

Abstract

Se pretende conocer la tasa de victimización por stalking que sufren las mujeres universitarias andaluzas, así como los aspectos dinámicos que definen el acoso, la reacción de las víctimas y las secuelas generadas. Se ha utilizado un método de muestreo no probabilístico por conveniencia. La muestra está conformada por 778 personas y se ha utilizado un cuestionario online diseñado ad hoc, compuesto por 22 preguntas. Los análisis exploratorios reflejan diferencias significativas para el sexo de la víctima, mayormente mujer y para el sexo del stalker, mayoritariamente hombre; las conductas se enmarcan en gran parte en relaciones de horizontalidad y en la mayoría de los casos no se denuncian, limitándose a una comunicación informal. En definitiva, en el contexto universitario estas situaciones afectan principalmente a la población femenina y presentan un elevado grado de invisibilización y aceptación entre la comunidad.



The main objective is to know the rate of victimization by stalking suffered by Andalusian university women. For this purpose, we analyzed the dynamic aspects that define harassment, the reaction of the victims and the sequelae generated. We used a non-probabilistic convenience sampling method. The sample consisted of 778 people and we used an online questionnaire designed ad hoc, composed of 22 questions. The exploratory analyses reflect significant differences for the sex of the victim, mostly female, and for the sex of the stalker, mostly male; the behaviors are largely framed in horizontal relationships and in most cases are not reported, being limited to informal communication. In short, in the university context, these situations mainly affect the female population and present a high degree of invisibility and acceptance among the community.