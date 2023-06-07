Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordSimon Fraser University, School of Criminology
Published on Jul 07, 2023DOI

Formal help seeking among men who experienced intimate partner violence.

This research explores the prevalence and heterogeneity of male IPV in Canada, revealing four major types of IPV victimization among men that range from milder forms of physical violence (57.3%) to extremely severe physical IPV combined with psychological abuse (9.7%). The ...

by Alexandra Lysova and Eugene E. Dim
Published onJul 07, 2023
by Lysova, Alexandra and Dim, Eugene E.
Description

This research explores the prevalence and heterogeneity of male IPV in Canada, revealing four major types of IPV victimization among men that range from milder forms of physical violence (57.3%) to extremely severe physical IPV combined with psychological abuse (9.7%). The number of men who reported experiencing physical and sexual IPV in their current relationships between 2010 and 2014 exceeded the number of women who reported IPV, but men who experienced IPV were less likely than female victims to seek help and report incidents of IPV victimization to the authorities.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
