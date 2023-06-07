Formal help seeking among men who experienced intimate partner violence.

Description

This research explores the prevalence and heterogeneity of male IPV in Canada, revealing four major types of IPV victimization among men that range from milder forms of physical violence (57.3%) to extremely severe physical IPV combined with psychological abuse (9.7%). The number of men who reported experiencing physical and sexual IPV in their current relationships between 2010 and 2014 exceeded the number of women who reported IPV, but men who experienced IPV were less likely than female victims to seek help and report incidents of IPV victimization to the authorities.