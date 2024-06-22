Inside the slippery world of glass eel trafficking: Lessons learned from Spain to prevent the illegal trade of European eels

Abstract

The European eel is facing extinction—in part, because of trafficking. Spain is not only one of the leading source countries of trafficked eels but also the one accounting for the most seizures. Thus, understanding Spain's role can help us to better understand how to stop this crime. Examining the issue under the umbrella concept of “criminogenic asymmetries” and using interviews, observation, and document analysis, this article explores how these asymmetries interact in Spain and along the global supply chain to identify how the illegal trade in European eels could be prevented, stopped, and deterred. The study finds that it requires a multifaceted approach including robust law enforcement, effective legislation, habitat restoration, community engagement, and consumer education.