Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 09, 2022DOI

Progression and parole: The perceived institutional consequences of maintaining innocence in prison in England and Wales

by Emma Burtt
Published onJun 09, 2022
Progression and parole: The perceived institutional consequences of maintaining innocence in prison in England and Wales
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Progression and parole: The perceived institutional consequences of maintaining innocence in prison in England and Wales
by Emma Burtt
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 07, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Drawing on interviews via letter with 64 prisoners maintaining innocence across England and Wales, this article examines the perceived institutional consequences of claiming innocence within the prison environment. A myriad of areas, ranging from everyday living conditions, risk assessment, progression to ultimately parole, are all believed to be impacted by claims of wrongful conviction. As this article illustrates, such a position is often inconsistent with Prison Service Orders and Instructions. These prisoners are thus required to engage and work within a system that is not designed for them and that they believe penalises them as a result of their claims.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with