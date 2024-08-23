Skip to main content
Northeastern University, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 23, 2024DOI

Moving Closer to Home Before Release: Evaluating a Step-Down Strategy to Transfer Adults in State Prisons to Local Correctional Systems

The overarching goal was to conduct process, impact, and cost-effectiveness evaluations for the joint Massachusetts Department of Correction (MA DOC) and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) step-down reentry program. The research team seeks to provide policy guidance to ...

by Megan Denver and Ben Struhl
Published onSep 23, 2024
Abstract

The overarching goal was to conduct process, impact, and cost-effectiveness evaluations for the joint Massachusetts Department of Correction (MA DOC) and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) step-down reentry program. The research team seeks to provide policy guidance to the MA DOC, HCSO, and other states seeking a local step-down reentry program model. … In the report we provide a range of example step-down program implementation costs (from essential programming to a comprehensive set of recommended programs), but we refer practitioners and policymakers to an online tool to make flexible decisions when adopting a stepdown program. Other counties in Massachusetts are increasingly adopting step-down reentry programming, and the key results are available in several formats for practitioners.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
