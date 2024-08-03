Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 03, 2024

Are the geographic disparities in U.S. violent crime rising?

Inequality in economic and social outcomes across U.S. regions has grown in recent decades. The economic theory of crime predicts that this increased variability would raise geographic disparities in violent crime. Instead, I find that geographic disparities in homicide rates ...

by Richard T. Boylan
Published onSep 03, 2024
Are the geographic disparities in U.S. violent crime rising?
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Are the geographic disparities in U.S. violent crime rising?
Are the geographic disparities in U.S. violent crime rising?
by Richard T. Boylan
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 28, 2024
  • journals.plos.org
Description

Version-of-record in PLOS ONE

Abstract

Inequality in economic and social outcomes across U.S. regions has grown in recent decades. The economic theory of crime predicts that this increased variability would raise geographic disparities in violent crime. Instead, I find that geographic disparities in homicide rates decreased. Moreover, these same decades saw decreases in the geographic disparities in policing, incarceration, and the share of the population that is African American. Thus, changes in policing, incarcerations, and racial composition could have led to a decrease in inequality in homicide rates. Moreover, the joint provision of law enforcement by local, state, and federal authorities may have reduced the impact of economic distress on violent crime.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with