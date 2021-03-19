Review 3 of "'Leave your pain here': An Illustration of Therapeutic Jurisprudence through the Remarks of Judge Rosemarie Aquilina from The State of Michigan versus Lawrence Nassar"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

This was a well-written and instructive paper. I have two suggestions in relation to additional literature that should be included. One is Chanel Miller’s book, Know My Name, and the experiences on which this was based, as the victim in the so-called ‘Stanford rape’ case. She did more than anyone else in recent years to highlight the role and importance of victim impact statements in sexual assault cases. The second is my recent co-authored book (with Rhiannon Davies), The Use of Victim Impact Statements in Sentencing for Sexual Offences: Stories of Strength, in which we examine the use of victim impact statements in Australian sexual offence cases from a therapeutic jurisprudence perspective (especially Chapter 4; our methodology also addresses the limitation of the present approach, ie we have some victims’ perspectives on how the judge dealt with their impact statement).

In fn 1, should ‘contended’ be ‘contested’?