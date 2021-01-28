Skip to main content
How To
Published on Feb 28, 2021DOI

How To Use "Style" in Microsoft Word for Optimal Import of Papers Into Pubs

Instructions on how to use the "Style" feature in Microsoft Word to designate what text is and import that information into Pubs

Most criminologists write papers with Microsoft Word (MW).1 Within it, the “Style” feature can be used to designate which text is the title, subtitle, header, and other parts of a document, such as a block quote versus “normal” (i.e., not specially formatted). The options are seen in the following image:

It is ok not to style MW documents that you import into a “Pub.” However, if you use the style feature, then the PubPub word processor will transfer those designations into your Pub. For example, this image shows the product of importing the above styled MW document into a Pub.:

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
