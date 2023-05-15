Evidence on the impact of the Prudential Center on crime in downtown Newark

Description

Evaluate the effects that Prudential Center events had on crime in downtown Newark from 2007 to 2015 in terms of incident counts and spatial characteristics. We evaluate the effects of events held at the Prudential Center on crime counts via negative binomial regression. Through the Fasano-Franceschini test, we assess whether crimes that occurred during events spatially differ compared to the incidents in no-event hours. Finally, we employ logistic regression to assess the correlation between crime locations and activity at the center. Five event types (out of nine) are statistically associated with increases in crime. Spatially, differences in the distribution of incidents when the facility is active partially emerge. Two out of six location types (streets and parking lots) correlate with activity at the center. The complex array of crime-related effects that the center has on downtown Newark suggests tailored policies discriminating between event and location types for enhancing public safety.