Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Missouri—St. Louis, Department of Criminology & Criminal JusticePreprints + Working Papers
Published on Apr 01, 2019DOI

Who Experiences Violent Victimization and Who Accesses Services?

by Heather Warnken and Janet L. Lauritsen
Published onApr 01, 2019
Who Experiences Violent Victimization and Who Accesses Services?
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Who Experiences Violent Victimization and Who Accesses Services?
by Heather Warnken
  • Hide Description
  • navaa.org
Description

The purpose of this research1 is to identify groups of persons at high risk for serious violent victimization to help inform how victim services and assistance can be targeted to victims of greatest need. Disparities in risk and use of victim services are examined using data from the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS)—the nation’s primary source of statistical information on criminal victimization. Group characteristics such as gender, race and ethnicity, and low income status are considered, as are other factors that can help identify who is most likely to experience serious nonlethal violent victimization and who currently accesses victim services. The report describes trends in victimization and victim service use over time, as well as patterns for the most recent time period. This information can inform the victim assistance, criminal justice, and broader public health community in key funding and policy decisions affecting the lives of crime victims and front line practitioners across the country, at a time when historic funding levels and increased flexibility in the use of victim assistance dollars make data-informed strategies as critical as ever.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with