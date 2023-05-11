Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & LawPostprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Jun 11, 2023

The shortsighted victim: Short-term mindsets mediate the link between victimization and later offending

Predominant explanations of the victim-offender overlap tend to focus on shared causes, such as (low) self-control or risky lifestyles. Such explanations bypass the possibility of a causal link between victimization and offending. We draw on evolutionary developmental ...

by Sebastian L. Kübel, Jessica R. Deitzer, Willem E. Frankenhuis, Denis Ribeaud, Manuel P. Eisner, and Jean-Louis van Gelder
Published onJun 11, 2023
The shortsighted victim: Short-term mindsets mediate the link between victimization and later offending
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The shortsighted victim: Short-term mindsets mediate the link between victimization and later offending
by Sebastian L. Kübel, Jessica R. Deitzer, Willem E. Frankenhuis, Denis Ribeaud, Manuel P. Eisner, and Jean-Louis van Gelder
  • Hide Description
  • linkinghub.elsevier.com
Description

Background. Predominant explanations of the victim-offender overlap tend to focus on shared causes, such as (low) self-control or risky lifestyles. Such explanations bypass the possibility of a causal link between victimization and offending. We draw on evolutionary developmental psychology and criminological research to propose and test the hypothesis that victimization induces what we refer to as a short-term mindset, i.e., an orientation towards the here-and-now at the expense of considering the future, which in turn increases offending. Methods. We test this mediation hypothesis using structural equation modeling of longitudinal data from a representative sample of urban youth from the city of Zurich, Switzerland (N = 1675). Results. In line with our preregistered predictions, we find that short-term mindsets mediate the effect of victimization on offending, net of prior levels of offending and short-term mindsets, and other controls. Conclusions. We discuss implications for criminological theory and interventions.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with