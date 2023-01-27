Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordGhent University, Department of Criminology
Published on Feb 27, 2023DOI

Absenteïsme bij de politie: een systematic review

There are indications that the Belgian police have higher absence rates compared to private sector organizations. To date, no thorough research has been conducted on the scope or nature of the absence rates within the Belgian police. In order to research this matter ...

by Jelle Janssens and Celien De Stercke
Published onFeb 27, 2023
Absenteïsme bij de politie: een systematic review
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Absenteïsme bij de politie : een systematic review
Absenteïsme bij de politie : een systematic review
by De Stercke, Celien and Janssens, Jelle
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jan 01, 2023
  • biblio.ugent.be
Description

Postprint in Ghent's repository

Abstract

There are indications that the Belgian police have higher absence rates compared to private sector organizations. To date, no thorough research has been conducted on the scope or nature of the absence rates within the Belgian police. In order to research this matter quantitatively, a foundation is eligible. Hence, current systematic review forms the essential starting point by identifying factors that can be linked to absenteeism in a police context, and more specifically in which manner they do. A predefined search strategy was used to select scientific studies with research data about absenteeism within a regular police context, collected after 2000, and published in a peer-reviewed journal in English, Dutch, or French. The article seeks to provide a founded overview of factors empirically linked to the phenomenon, critically assess the state-of-the-art, and highlight opportunities for further research regarding absenteeism in a police context.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with