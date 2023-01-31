Skip to main content
University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticeUniversity of Colorado Boulder, Department of SociologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Birds of a feather? Individual differences and gang membership

by Jennifer J. Tostlebe and Jose Antonio Sanchez
Published onJan 31, 2023
Birds of a feather? Individual differences and gang membership
by Jennifer J. Tostlebe
Gang membership has a robust relationship with crime and violence, leading scholars to take an interest in examining the sources of gang joining. One understudied line of inquiry has been individual differences, which are rank order and time stable characteristics that vary between people. One reason for this lack of attention is the debate around whether researchers should examine individual differences at all. This chapter takes stock of studies conducted on individual differences and gang joining to determine their relevance for research. First, we provide an overview of the state dependence and population heterogeneity perspectives for gang joining. Next, we review research conducted on eleven individual differences spanning fifty studies and determine that research at the individual-level is ultimately worth pursuing. However, conclusions must be interpreted with caution due to neglected theorizing on the relationship, lack of longitudinal research, and minimal empirical studies conducted. Indeed, many individual differences are still up for debate. Finally, we chart directions forward for research on this topic.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
